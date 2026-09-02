Verasonics Announces International Patent Grants and New Provisional Patent Application for Advanced Ultrasound Transceiver Technology

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FocusedUltrasound--Verasonics, Inc., the leader in research ultrasound, today announced patent grants in Canada, China, Israel, Japan, and Korea for its ultrasonic transceiver architecture, with a related application pending in Europe. The company also announced a new U.S. provisional application for several novel applications using its active clamp technology.

The newly granted patents extend patent protection beyond its previously granted U.S Patent No. 12,089,991, “Ultrasound Transmitter with Low Distortion and Concurrent Receive.” The patented architecture is used on the Vantage NXT platform and supports high-power, high-frequency arbitrary waveforms with low distortion while enabling transmit-signal monitoring through the receive path during transmission.

The provisional patent application builds on this architecture with the use of active clamp circuits in the transceiver to protect sensitive receiver electronics while extracting meaningful measurement data during high-voltage transmit events.

“These developments reflect our continued investment in innovative ultrasound technologies,” said Jon K. Daigle, CEO of Verasonics. “Our growing intellectual property portfolio helps protect the technologies that differentiate our platforms and enable new breakthroughs in research for commercialization.”

Together, the granted and pending filings expand Verasonics’ broad portfolio of ultrasound patent assets and aligns with the company’s core mission to provide high-performance ultrasound platforms. These platforms help researchers, engineers, and commercial partners rapidly prototype, validate, and commercialize new techniques across biomedical imaging, focused ultrasound, photoacoustics, nondestructive testing, and other emerging applications.

About Verasonics, Inc.

Headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, USA, Verasonics is a privately held company founded in 2001. Verasonics, the leader in research ultrasound, empowers ultrasound innovation worldwide by providing flexible ultrasound platforms for research, development, and commercialization. Verasonics solutions are used across biomedical ultrasound, materials science, earth sciences, and acoustics to help accelerate innovation from concept to market. Verasonics also licenses its technology to companies for use in their commercial products.

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Media Contact:

Verasonics, Inc.

James Schada

T: 425-439-7235

E: jamesschada@verasonics.com