Press Releases

Veradermics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

March 3, 2026 | 
NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradermics, Incorporated (NYSE: MANE), a dermatologist-founded, late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics for common aesthetic and dermatological conditions, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:



  • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 10 in Miami, FL
    Reid Waldman, M.D., CEO of Veradermics, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:20 p.m. ET.
  • Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit on Wednesday, March 11 in Miami, FL

A live webcast of the Leerink conference fireside chat will be available on the “Events” page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at ir.veradermics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Veradermics, Inc.
Veradermics is a dermatologist-founded, late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics to address pervasive treatment challenges in highly prevalent aesthetic and dermatological conditions. Veradermics aims to develop a focused portfolio of aesthetic dermatology product candidates targeting high-prevalence dermatologic conditions, with potential selective development of medical dermatology product candidates. Its lead program, VDPHL01, is being developed as an oral, non-hormonal treatment for men and women with pattern hair loss, to reduce the barriers to wide adoption of chronic hair loss therapy and potentially transform pattern hair loss treatment. VDPHL01 is an oral, extended-release proprietary formulation of minoxidil, a proven hair growth agent, designed to maximize minoxidil’s impact on hair restoration while minimizing the risk of cardiac activity. For additional information, visit www.veradermics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.


Contacts

Media:
Mike Beyer, Sam Brown, Inc.
312-961-2502
mikebeyer@sambrown.com

Investors:
Monique Allaire, THRUST
monique@thrustsc.com

Connecticut Events
