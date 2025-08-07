SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Veracyte Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

August 7, 2025 | 
Grew total revenue to $130.2 million and testing revenue to $122.3 million, representing increases of 14% year-over-year

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.



“Testing growth continues to exceed our expectations, driven by Decipher which achieved its thirteenth consecutive quarter of over 25% year-over-year volume growth,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “This strong result, combined with Afirma volume meeting our expectations and the resolution of the French subsidiary proceedings, has positioned us for incremental investment in our strategic portfolio in the second half of 2025 and beyond, strengthening our confidence in delivering sustained long-term revenue growth. Backed by our differentiated platform and a growing body of clinical evidence, we are deeply committed to improving outcomes for patients around the world.”

Key Financial Highlights

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024:

  • Increased total revenue by 14% to $130.2 million and testing revenue by 14% to $122.3 million.
  • Increased total volume by 15% to 44,966 tests and testing volume by 18% to 42,441 tests.
  • Grew Decipher revenue by 24% to $76.3 million and Afirma revenue by 5% to $43.4 million.
  • Grew Decipher volume by 28% to approximately 25,500 tests and Afirma volume by 8% to approximately 16,950 tests.
  • Recorded GAAP net loss of $1.0 million, or (0.8%) of revenue, including $20.5 million of one-time impairment charges, and adjusted EBITDA of $35.8 million, or 27.5% of revenue.
  • Generated $33.6 million of cash from operations to end the quarter with $320.7 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of June 30, 2025.
  • Provided full year revenue guidance of $496 million to $504 million; raised testing revenue guidance to $477 million to $483 million or 14% to 15% year-over-year growth.

Key Business Highlights

  • Kicked off our high risk and metastatic growth strategy with the full launch of Decipher for use in the metastatic population in June, engaging physicians in understanding the utility of Decipher in aiding decision making on treatment intensification.
  • Demonstrated utility of Decipher Prostate and Decipher Bladder Genomic Classifiers as well as the Decipher GRID research capabilities through 29 abstracts presented and nine new publications.
  • Supported the presentation of seven different abstracts covering clinical Afirma GSC data and research with Afirma GRID at scientific and medical conferences, and saw the publication of the first study detailing the development and validation of tumor behavior classifiers offered on the Afirma GRID research report, in Frontiers in Endocrinology.
  • Added to the clinical data demonstrating that Prosigna accurately classifies patients’ risk of recurrence with the presentation of 10-year clinical outcomes data from the OPTIMA Prelim study at ESMO Breast Cancer Annual Congress.
  • Completed the French entity restructuring process as it relates to the sale of the Veracyte SAS product manufacturing business and deconsolidation of the Veracyte SAS operations (see below).

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $130.2 million, an increase of 14% compared to $114.4 million reported in the second quarter of 2024. Testing revenue was $122.3 million, an increase of 14% compared to $107.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, driven by our Decipher Prostate and Afirma tests. Product revenue was $3.6 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2024. Biopharmaceutical and other revenue was $4.3 million, an increase of 21% compared to $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Total gross margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 69%, compared to 68% in the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 72%, compared to 71% in the second quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses were $95.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 including $20.5 million of impairment given the partial sale and subsequent liquidation proceedings of our French subsidiary. Non-GAAP operating expenses grew 2% to $60.3 million compared to $59.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.0 million, a decrease of 117% compared to the second quarter of 2024. Diluted net loss per common share was $0.01, a decrease of $0.08 compared to the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per common share was $0.44, an increase of $0.14 compared to the second quarter of 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2025 was $39.0 million, an improvement of $18.4 million compared to the same period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $35.8 million, an improvement of 49% compared to the second quarter of 2024, representing 27.5% of revenue compared to 21.0% of revenue in the same period of 2024.

Update on Marseille Operations

As previously communicated, on May 7, 2025, the Commercial Court of Marseille opened restructuring proceedings related to Veracyte SAS, Veracyte Inc.’s French subsidiary. These proceedings allowed the court-appointed representative to evaluate opportunities for sale of all or part of the Veracyte SAS business, including Veracyte’s immune-oncology biopharma business, contract IVD development and manufacturing and support for Veracyte’s IVD product development and manufacturing.

On July 16, 2025, the Marseille Commercial Court published a decision approving the sale of the manufacturing operations of Veracyte SAS to Helio Diagnostics SAS. The sale closed on August 1, 2025. Following the sale, the remaining Veracyte SAS assets will continue to be managed by the court-appointed administration until formal liquidation proceedings are opened, at which point the proceeding will be managed solely by a court-appointed judicial liquidator. Given the sale and subsequent liquidation proceedings we took a $20.5 million impairment charge on related assets in Q2 and have deconsolidated the entity as of August 1, 2025, the effective date of the sale.

Management will provide further details on the potential impact to Veracyte’s 2025 financial outlook during the conference call this afternoon.

2025 Financial Outlook

The company is raising full-year 2025 testing revenue guidance to $477 million to $483 million, or 14% to 15% year-over-year growth, from prior guidance of $470 million to $480 million. Adjusting for the impact of the paused Envisia test, the guidance implies 16% to 17% year-over-year testing revenue growth. Given the resolution of the French subsidiary proceedings, the company is initiating full-year 2025 total revenue guidance of $496 million to $504 million, or 11% to 13% year-over-year growth.

Additionally, the company is raising guidance for adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue in 2025 to 23.5% from 22.5%.

The company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of expected adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, that are dependent on various factors, are out of the company’s control, or that cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses, and other adjustments. Any associated estimate of these items and their impact on GAAP performance for the guidance period could vary materially. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the section titled “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Veracyte will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5gqvvmtt. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.

The conference call dial-in can be accessed by registering at the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa43bf725ecd6429ca843c042bb78bdf8.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to our plans, objectives, and expectations (financial and otherwise), including with respect to our Marseille, France operations, 2025 financial and operating results; and our intentions with respect to our tests and products, for use in diagnosing and treating diseases, in and outside of the United States. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “should,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “enable,” “positioned,” “offers,” “designed,” “ultimately,” “strategic,” “outlook,” “guidance,” and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our predictions, and include, but are not limited to: our ability to launch, commercialize and receive reimbursement for our products; our ability to execute on our business strategies relating to the C2i Genomics acquisition, integration of the business and the realization of expected benefits and synergies; our ability to demonstrate the validity and utility of our genomic tests and biopharma and other offerings; our ability to continue executing on our business plan; our ability to continue to scale our global operations and enhance our internal control environment; the impact of the war in Ukraine and other regional conflicts on European economies; the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, volatile interest rates, inflation, the impact of legislation and policies enacted by the current U.S. administration; turmoil in the global banking and finance system; the ongoing conflict in the Middle East; and the performance and utility of our tests in the clinical environment. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2025, as well as in other documents that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at investor.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Veracyte, the Veracyte logo, Decipher, C2i Genomics, and Afirma are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc., and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and selected countries.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and reference certain non-GAAP results including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) and non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. However, the non-GAAP financial measures we present may be different from those used by other companies, including similarly titled measures.

We compute these non-GAAP measures by adjusting the applicable GAAP measure to remove the impact of certain recurring and non-recurring charges and gains and to adjust for the impact of income tax items related to such adjustments to our GAAP financial statements. In particular, we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses relating to our acquisitions of Decipher Biosciences, HalioDx and C2i Genomics, impairment charges associated with the nCounter license and other biopharmaceutical services related to HalioDx intangible assets, all stock-based compensation and certain costs related to restructuring from all of our non-GAAP financial measures as well as depreciation and income tax items from our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, we changed our non-GAAP policy to exclude all stock-based compensation to align with our peers and we have also excluded all stock-based compensation from our prior period non-GAAP financial measures. Management has excluded the effects of these items in non-GAAP financial measures to help investors gain a better understanding of the core operating results and future prospects of the company, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts. The company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, together with its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations. See “Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure presented to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

VERACYTE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Testing revenue

$

122,263

 

 

$

106,970

 

$

229,572

 

 

$

197,273

 

Product revenue

 

3,598

 

 

 

3,906

 

 

 

7,178

 

 

 

7,443

 

Biopharmaceutical and other revenue

 

4,303

 

 

 

3,552

 

 

 

7,887

 

 

 

6,556

 

Total revenue

 

130,164

 

 

 

114,428

 

 

 

244,637

 

 

 

211,272

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of testing revenue

 

32,407

 

 

 

27,920

 

 

 

60,667

 

 

 

53,899

 

Cost of product revenue

 

1,749

 

 

 

1,874

 

 

 

3,171

 

 

 

4,518

 

Cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue

 

3,572

 

 

 

3,812

 

 

 

6,270

 

 

 

6,650

 

Intangible asset amortization - cost of revenue

 

2,667

 

 

 

2,909

 

 

 

5,252

 

 

 

5,824

 

Total cost of revenue

 

40,395

 

 

 

36,515

 

 

 

75,360

 

 

 

70,891

 

Gross profit

 

89,769

 

 

 

77,913

 

 

 

169,277

 

 

 

140,381

 

Operating expenses: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

16,264

 

 

 

16,465

 

 

 

33,984

 

 

 

32,430

 

Selling and marketing

 

25,316

 

 

 

24,216

 

 

 

49,770

 

 

 

47,998

 

General and administrative

 

32,331

 

 

 

31,745

 

 

 

66,139

 

 

 

57,955

 

Impairment of assets

 

20,505

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,505

 

 

 

429

 

Intangible asset amortization - operating expenses

 

621

 

 

 

881

 

 

 

1,243

 

 

 

1,619

 

Total operating expenses

 

95,037

 

 

 

73,307

 

 

 

171,641

 

 

 

140,431

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

(5,268

)

 

 

4,606

 

 

 

(2,364

)

 

 

(50

)

Other income, net

 

6,518

 

 

 

2,755

 

 

 

11,042

 

 

 

5,503

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

1,250

 

 

 

7,361

 

 

 

8,678

 

 

 

5,453

 

Income tax provision

 

2,230

 

 

 

1,627

 

 

 

2,611

 

 

 

1,583

 

Net income (loss)

$

(980

)

 

$

5,734

 

 

$

6,067

 

 

$

3,870

 

Earnings (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.05

 

Diluted

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.05

 

Shares used to compute earnings (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

78,391,502

 

 

 

76,538,325

 

 

 

78,210,881

 

 

 

75,649,057

 

Diluted

 

78,391,502

 

 

 

77,163,149

 

 

 

79,905,121

 

 

 

76,600,079

 

1. Cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses include the following stock-based compensation related expenses:

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Cost of revenue

$

608

 

$

604

 

$

1,128

 

$

1,091

Research and development

 

2,008

 

 

 

1,895

 

 

 

4,074

 

 

 

3,658

 

Selling and marketing

 

2,198

 

 

 

2,142

 

 

 

4,156

 

 

 

3,235

 

General and administrative

 

6,171

 

 

 

5,213

 

 

 

12,585

 

 

 

9,889

 

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

10,985

 

 

$

9,854

 

 

$

21,943

 

 

$

17,873

 

VERACYTE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Net income (loss)

$

(980

)

 

$

5,734

 

 

$

6,067

 

$

3,870

 

Other comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in currency translation adjustments

 

16,682

 

 

 

(1,703

)

 

 

24,131

 

 

 

(6,592

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net comprehensive income (loss)

$

15,702

 

 

$

4,031

 

 

$

30,198

 

 

$

(2,722

)

VERACYTE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

 

(Unaudited)

 

(See Note 1)

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

219,499

 

$

239,087

Short-term investments

 

101,220

 

 

 

50,354

 

Accounts receivable

 

50,814

 

 

 

46,525

 

Supplies and inventory

 

25,020

 

 

 

21,750

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

18,128

 

 

 

14,551

 

Total current assets

 

414,681

 

 

 

372,267

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

18,552

 

 

 

22,953

 

Right-of-use assets, operating leases

 

38,679

 

 

 

48,189

 

Intangible assets, net

 

95,806

 

 

 

102,301

 

Goodwill

 

773,255

 

 

 

745,800

 

Restricted cash

 

1,654

 

 

 

1,544

 

Other assets

 

1,477

 

 

 

6,981

 

Total assets

$

1,344,104

 

 

$

1,300,035

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

11,447

 

 

$

8,634

 

Accrued liabilities

 

43,707

 

 

 

43,826

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

1,450

 

 

 

1,673

 

Current portion of acquisition-related contingent consideration

 

13,415

 

 

 

16,981

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

6,414

 

 

 

7,500

 

Current portion of other liabilities

 

 

 

 

19

 

Total current liabilities

 

76,433

 

 

 

78,633

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

1,301

 

 

 

1,227

 

Acquisition-related contingent consideration, net of current portion

 

573

 

 

 

561

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

44,232

 

 

 

43,237

 

Other liabilities

 

508

 

 

 

411

 

Total liabilities

 

123,047

 

 

 

124,069

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,221,057

 

 

 

1,175,966

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,344,104

 

 

$

1,300,035

 

1.

The condensed consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2024 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2025.

VERACYTE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

6,067

 

 

$

3,870

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

10,851

 

 

 

11,328

 

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

15

 

 

 

68

 

Stock-based compensation

 

21,943

 

 

 

17,873

 

Deferred income taxes

 

74

 

 

 

23

 

Noncash lease expense

 

1,600

 

 

 

2,287

 

Revaluation of acquisition-related contingent consideration

 

(2,879

)

 

 

863

 

Effect of foreign currency on operations

 

(5,050

)

 

 

896

 

Impairment loss

 

20,505

 

 

 

429

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(4,283

)

 

 

(10,086

)

Supplies and inventory

 

(2,863

)

 

 

(3,266

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(5,460

)

 

 

(2,183

)

Other assets

 

(1,389

)

 

 

(1,213

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

(1,186

)

 

 

(2,446

)

Accounts payable

 

3,113

 

 

 

(1,706

)

Accrued liabilities and deferred revenue

 

(2,091

)

 

 

3,872

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

38,967

 

 

 

20,609

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Acquisition of C2i, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

5,012

 

Purchase of short-term investments

 

(99,998

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments

 

51,061

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(3,105

)

 

 

(4,904

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(52,042

)

 

 

108

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Payment of taxes on vested restricted stock units

 

(11,831

)

 

 

(5,135

)

Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options and employee stock purchases

 

4,781

 

 

 

4,260

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(7,050

)

 

 

(875

)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(20,125

)

 

 

19,842

 

Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

647

 

 

 

(169

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(19,478

)

 

 

19,673

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

240,631

 

 

 

217,330

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

221,153

 

 

$

237,003

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$

219,499

 

$

239,087

Restricted cash

 

1,654

 

 

 

1,544

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

221,153

 

 

$

240,631

 

VERACYTE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of testing revenue

$

32,407

 

 

$

27,920

 

 

$

60,667

 

 

$

53,899

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(542

)

 

 

(497

)

 

 

(988

)

 

 

(887

)

Acquisition related expenses (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(60

)

Other adjustments (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

Non-GAAP cost of testing revenue

$

31,865

 

 

$

27,423

 

 

$

59,679

 

 

$

52,946

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of product revenue

 

1,749

 

 

 

1,874

 

 

 

3,171

 

 

 

4,518

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(2

)

Acquisition related expenses (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other adjustments (2)

 

(32

)

 

 

 

 

 

(32

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP cost of product revenue

$

1,716

 

 

$

1,873

 

 

$

3,137

 

 

$

4,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue

 

3,572

 

 

 

3,812

 

 

 

6,270

 

 

 

6,650

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(65

)

 

 

(106

)

 

 

(138

)

 

 

(202

)

Acquisition related expenses (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other adjustments (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue

$

3,507

 

 

$

3,706

 

 

$

6,132

 

 

$

6,448

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross Profit

$

89,769

 

 

$

77,913

 

 

$

169,277

 

 

$

140,381

 

GAAP Gross Margin

 

69.0

%

 

 

68.1

%

 

 

69.2

%

 

 

66.4

%

Amortization of intangible assets

 

2,667

 

 

 

2,909

 

 

 

5,252

 

 

 

5,824

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

608

 

 

 

604

 

 

 

1,128

 

 

 

1,091

 

Acquisition related expenses (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60

 

Other adjustments (2)

 

32

 

 

 

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

6

 

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$

93,076

 

 

$

81,426

 

 

$

175,689

 

 

$

147,362

 

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

 

71.5

%

 

 

71.2

%

 

 

71.8

%

 

 

69.7

%


Contacts

Investors:
Shayla Gorman
investors@veracyte.com
619-393-1545

Media:
Tracy Morris
media@veracyte.com
650-380-4413


