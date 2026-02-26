Veracyte Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Grew fourth quarter total revenue to $140.6 million, an increase of 19%

Grew fourth quarter testing revenue to $135.8 million, an increase of 21%

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“We delivered an exceptional finish to 2025, with strong double-digit growth across both Decipher and Afirma and more than 45,000 patients served with our core testing business in the quarter,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “We are achieving this growth while maintaining best-in-class profitability, with more than $50 million of cash generated from operations in the quarter. Looking ahead, 2026 will be an exciting year as we launch Prosigna as an LDT and TrueMRD, expanding our reach to more patients across the continuum of care while also continuing to invest in clinical evidence that reinforces the value and utility of our portfolio.”

Key Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024:

Increased total revenue by 19% to $140.6 million and testing revenue by 21% to $135.8 million.

Increased total volume by 16% to 48,019 tests and testing volume by 16% to 45,516 tests.

Grew Decipher revenue by 27% to $85.6 million and Afirma revenue by 16% to $47.9 million.

Grew Decipher volume by 21% to approximately 27,200 tests and Afirma volume by 12% to approximately 18,250 tests.

Recorded GAAP net income of $41.1 million, or 29.3% of revenue, and delivered adjusted EBITDA of $42.3 million, or 30.1% of revenue.

Generated $52.6 million of cash from operations.

Key Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024:

Increased total revenue by 16% to $517.1 million and testing revenue by 18% to $493.2 million.

Increased total volume by 18% to 179,528 tests and testing volume by 19% to 169,714 tests.

Grew Decipher revenue by 27% to $310.7 million and Afirma revenue by 9% to $172.9 million.

Grew Decipher volume by 27% to approximately 102,000 tests and Afirma volume by 11% to approximately 67,700 tests.

Recorded GAAP net income of $66.4 million, or 12.8% of revenue, and delivered adjusted EBITDA of $142.5 million, or 27.6% of revenue.

Generated $136.3 million of cash from operations to end the year with $412.9 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of December 31, 2025.

Key Business Highlights

Announced over 15 abstracts featuring Decipher Prostate and Decipher Bladder that will be presented at the ASCO GU meeting this week, including results for Decipher Bladder from the SURE-02, NURE-combo, and BLASST-01 trials.

Highlighted the upcoming TrueMRD Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC) test’s inclusion in the HCRN GU 20-444 response guided bladder-sparing trial, with data planned to be presented at ASCO GU.

Completed the transition of all Afirma samples to the v2 transcriptome to improve the efficiency of the Afirma testing business and enable more patients to receive a result, while providing a platform for future product launches, such as Prosigna LDT.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $140.6 million, an increase of 19% compared to $118.6 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2024. Testing revenue was $135.8 million, an increase of 21% compared to $112.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by growth in our Decipher Prostate and Afirma tests. Product revenue was $3.8 million, an increase of 27% compared to $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Biopharmaceutical and other revenue was $1.0 million, a decrease compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 given the restructuring and liquidation proceedings of Veracyte SAS.

Total gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 72.5%, compared to 66.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.1%, compared to 69.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses were $64.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP operating expenses grew 12% to $65.1 million compared to $57.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $41.1 million, an improvement of 705% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, representing 29.3% of revenue compared to 4.3% in the same period in 2024. Diluted net earnings per common share was $0.51, an improvement of $0.45 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per common share was $0.53, an improvement of $0.17 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $52.6 million, an improvement of $28.1 million compared to the same period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $42.3 million, an improvement of 62% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, representing 30.1% of revenue compared to 22.0% of revenue in the same period of 2024.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for 2025 was $517.1 million, an increase of 16% compared to $445.8 million reported in 2024. Testing revenue was $493.2 million, an increase of 18% compared to $419.0 million in 2024, driven by growth in our Decipher Prostate and Afirma tests. Product revenue was $14.3 million, an increase of 5% compared to $13.7 million in 2024. Biopharmaceutical and other revenue was $9.7 million, a decrease compared to $13.2 million in 2024 given the restructuring and liquidation proceedings of Veracyte SAS.

Total gross margin for the full year 2025 was 70.1%, compared to 66.9% in 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 72.9%, compared to 70.0% in 2024.

Operating expenses were $304.8 million for the full year 2025. Non-GAAP operating expenses grew 7% to $244.6 million compared to $227.6 million in 2024.

Net income for the full year 2025 was $66.4 million, an improvement of 175% compared to 2024, representing 12.8% of revenue compared to 5.4% in 2024. Diluted net earnings per common share was $0.82, an improvement of $0.51 compared to 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per common share was $1.78, an improvement of $0.59 compared to 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities in 2025 was $136.3 million, an improvement of $61.2 million compared to 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2025 was $142.5 million, an improvement of 55% compared to 2024, representing 27.6% of revenue compared to 20.6% of revenue in 2024.

2026 Financial Outlook

The company is reiterating 2026 total revenue guidance of 10% to 13% growth, or $570 million to $582 million, driven by testing revenue guidance of 14% to 16% growth, or $560 million to $570 million, excluding the contribution from new tests.

Further, adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 25%.

The company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of expected adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, that are dependent on various factors, are out of the company’s control, or that cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses, and other adjustments. Any associated estimate of these items and their impact on GAAP performance for the guidance period could vary materially. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the section titled “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to our plans, objectives, and expectations (financial and otherwise), including with respect to our 2026 financial and operating results; and our intentions with respect to our tests and products, including upcoming product launches. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “should,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “enable,” “positioned,” “offers,” “designed,” “ultimately,” “strategic,” “outlook,” “guidance,” and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our predictions, and include, but are not limited to: our ability to launch, commercialize and receive reimbursement for our products; our ability to execute on our business strategies relating to the C2i Genomics acquisition, integration of the business and the realization of expected benefits and synergies; our ability to demonstrate the validity and utility of our genomic tests and biopharma and other offerings; our ability to continue executing on our business plan; our ability to continue to scale our global operations and enhance our internal control environment; the impact of the war in Ukraine and other regional conflicts on European economies; the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, volatile interest rates, inflation, the impact of legislation and policies enacted by the current U.S. administration; turmoil in the global banking and finance system; the ongoing conflict in the Middle East; and the performance and utility of our tests in the clinical environment. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2025, as well as in other documents that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at investor.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and reference certain non‐GAAP results including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (also referred to as adjusted EBITDA margin), non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) and non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. However, the non-GAAP financial measures we present may be different from those used by other companies, including similarly titled measures.

We compute these non-GAAP measures by adjusting the applicable GAAP measure to remove the impact of certain recurring and non-recurring charges and gains and to adjust for the impact of income tax items related to such adjustments to our GAAP financial statements. In particular, we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses relating to our acquisitions of Decipher Biosciences, HalioDx and C2i Genomics, impairment charges associated with the nCounter license and other biopharmaceutical services related to HalioDx intangible assets, all stock-based compensation and certain costs related to restructuring from all of our non-GAAP financial measures as well as depreciation and income tax items from our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, we changed our non-GAAP policy to exclude all stock-based compensation to align with our peers and we have also excluded all stock-based compensation from our prior period non-GAAP financial measures. Management has excluded the effects of these items in non-GAAP financial measures to help investors gain a better understanding of the core operating results and future prospects of the company, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company’s performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts. The company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, together with its supplemental non‐GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations. See “Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure presented to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

VERACYTE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Testing revenue $ 135,826 $ 112,152 $ 493,154 $ 418,961 Product revenue 3,848 3,019 14,327 13,650 Biopharmaceutical and other revenue 962 3,461 9,664 13,153 Total revenue 140,636 118,632 517,145 445,764 Cost of revenue: (1) Cost of testing revenue 33,118 31,645 127,562 114,573 Cost of product revenue 2,621 2,800 8,807 9,110 Cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue 217 2,622 7,578 12,384 Intangible asset amortization - cost of revenue 2,707 2,811 10,666 11,552 Total cost of revenue 38,663 39,878 154,613 147,619 Gross profit 101,973 78,754 362,532 298,145 Operating expenses: (1) Research and development 20,849 19,290 70,814 69,294 Selling and marketing 25,940 24,824 100,165 95,434 General and administrative 17,367 26,913 110,784 110,610 Impairment of assets — 2,754 20,505 3,368 Intangible asset amortization - operating expenses 622 798 2,487 3,297 Total operating expenses 64,778 74,579 304,755 282,003 Income from operations 37,195 4,175 57,777 16,142 Other income (loss), net 3,439 (732 ) 10,424 9,602 Income before income taxes 40,634 3,443 68,201 25,744 Income tax provision (benefit) (515 ) (1,670 ) 1,848 1,606 Net income $ 41,149 $ 5,113 $ 66,353 $ 24,138 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.07 $ 0.84 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.06 $ 0.82 $ 0.31 Shares used to compute earnings per common share: Basic 79,178,087 77,608,924 78,584,291 76,484,759 Diluted 81,387,089 79,905,412 80,573,140 78,163,217

1. Cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses include the following stock-based compensation related expenses:

Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue $ 618 $ 641 $ 2,286 $ 2,319 Research and development 1,895 1,896 7,919 7,511 Selling and marketing 2,060 1,872 8,317 6,897 General and administrative 6,328 5,220 25,079 19,522 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 10,901 $ 9,629 $ 43,601 $ 36,249

VERACYTE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 41,149 $ 5,113 $ 66,353 $ 24,138 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in currency translation adjustments 8 (14,808 ) 19,583 (12,072 ) Release of accumulated translation adjustment — — 8,295 — Other comprehensive income (loss) 8 (14,808 ) 27,878 (12,072 ) Net comprehensive income (loss) $ 41,157 $ (9,695 ) $ 94,231 $ 12,066

VERACYTE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (See Note 1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 362,578 $ 239,087 Short-term investments 50,311 50,354 Accounts receivable 44,660 46,525 Supplies and inventory 20,546 21,750 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,281 14,551 Total current assets 488,376 372,267 Property, plant and equipment, net 22,192 22,953 Right-of-use assets, operating leases 36,599 48,189 Intangible assets, net 89,148 102,301 Goodwill 767,154 745,800 Restricted cash 1,648 1,544 Other assets 902 6,981 Total assets $ 1,406,019 $ 1,300,035 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,593 $ 8,634 Accrued liabilities 48,801 43,826 Current portion of deferred revenue 1,160 1,673 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent consideration 1,332 16,981 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,051 7,500 Current portion of other liabilities — 19 Total current liabilities 59,937 78,633 Deferred tax liability 646 1,227 Acquisition-related contingent consideration, net of current portion 257 561 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 35,603 43,237 Other liabilities — 411 Total liabilities 96,443 124,069 Total stockholders' equity 1,309,576 1,175,966 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,406,019 $ 1,300,035

1. The condensed consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2024 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date included in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2025.

VERACYTE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income $ 66,353 $ 24,138 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,415 23,459 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 15 202 Stock-based compensation 43,601 36,249 Deferred income taxes (581 ) (233 ) Non-cash lease expense 2,991 4,955 Revaluation of acquisition-related contingent consideration (15,295 ) 2,167 Amortization of discount on short-term investments (3,270 ) (354 ) Impairment loss 20,505 3,368 Non-cash loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary 6,708 — Effect of foreign currency on operations (3,834 ) 2,110 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (708 ) (6,405 ) Supplies and inventory (2,861 ) (5,871 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,054 ) (1,296 ) Other assets 525 (1,222 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,480 ) (5,407 ) Accounts payable (1,039 ) (4,305 ) Accrued liabilities and deferred revenue 6,316 3,541 Net cash provided by operating activities 136,307 75,096 Investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (149,998 ) (50,000 ) Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments 153,311 — Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary - cash (2,845 ) — Acquisition of C2i, net of cash acquired — 5,012 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (9,677 ) (11,287 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,209 ) (56,275 ) Financing activities Payment of contingent consideration for acquisition — (4,500 ) Payment of taxes on vested restricted stock units (18,304 ) (10,589 ) Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options and employee stock purchases 14,082 19,993 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,222 ) 4,904 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 122,876 23,725 Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 719 (424 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 123,595 23,301 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 240,631 217,330 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 364,226 $ 240,631

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 362,578 $ 239,087 Restricted cash 1,648 1,544 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 364,226 $ 240,631

VERACYTE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue: GAAP cost of testing revenue $ 33,118 $ 31,645 $ 127,562 $ 114,573 Stock-based compensation expense (616 ) (562 ) (2,159 ) (1,973 ) Acquisition related expenses (1) — — — (60 ) Other adjustments (2) — — — (6 ) Non-GAAP cost of testing revenue $ 32,502 $ 31,083 $ 125,403 $ 112,534 GAAP cost of product revenue $ 2,621 $ 2,800 $ 8,807 $ 9,110 Stock-based compensation expense — (1 ) (2 ) (4 ) Acquisition related expenses (1) — — — — Other adjustments (2) (281 ) — (1,731 ) — Non-GAAP cost of product revenue $ 2,340 $ 2,799 $ 7,074 $ 9,106 GAAP cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue $ 217 $ 2,622 $ 7,578 $ 12,384 Stock-based compensation expense (2 ) (78 ) (125 ) (342 ) Acquisition related expenses (1) — — — — Other adjustments (2) — — — — Non-GAAP cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue $ 215 $ 2,544 $ 7,453 $ 12,042 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Margin: GAAP Gross Profit $ 101,973 $ 78,754 $ 362,532 $ 298,145 GAAP Gross Margin 72.5 % 66.4 % 70.1 % 66.9 % Amortization of intangible assets 2,707 2,811 10,666 11,552 Stock-based compensation expense 618 641 2,286 2,319 Acquisition related expenses (1) — — — 60 Other adjustments (2) 281 — 1,731 6 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 105,579 $ 82,206 $ 377,215 $ 312,082 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 75.1 % 69.3 % 72.9 % 70.0 %

