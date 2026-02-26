SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Veracyte Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

February 26, 2026 | 
19 min read

Grew fourth quarter total revenue to $140.6 million, an increase of 19%
Grew fourth quarter testing revenue to $135.8 million, an increase of 21%

Conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.



“We delivered an exceptional finish to 2025, with strong double-digit growth across both Decipher and Afirma and more than 45,000 patients served with our core testing business in the quarter,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “We are achieving this growth while maintaining best-in-class profitability, with more than $50 million of cash generated from operations in the quarter. Looking ahead, 2026 will be an exciting year as we launch Prosigna as an LDT and TrueMRD, expanding our reach to more patients across the continuum of care while also continuing to invest in clinical evidence that reinforces the value and utility of our portfolio.”

Key Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024:

  • Increased total revenue by 19% to $140.6 million and testing revenue by 21% to $135.8 million.
  • Increased total volume by 16% to 48,019 tests and testing volume by 16% to 45,516 tests.
  • Grew Decipher revenue by 27% to $85.6 million and Afirma revenue by 16% to $47.9 million.
  • Grew Decipher volume by 21% to approximately 27,200 tests and Afirma volume by 12% to approximately 18,250 tests.
  • Recorded GAAP net income of $41.1 million, or 29.3% of revenue, and delivered adjusted EBITDA of $42.3 million, or 30.1% of revenue.
  • Generated $52.6 million of cash from operations.

Key Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024:

  • Increased total revenue by 16% to $517.1 million and testing revenue by 18% to $493.2 million.
  • Increased total volume by 18% to 179,528 tests and testing volume by 19% to 169,714 tests.
  • Grew Decipher revenue by 27% to $310.7 million and Afirma revenue by 9% to $172.9 million.
  • Grew Decipher volume by 27% to approximately 102,000 tests and Afirma volume by 11% to approximately 67,700 tests.
  • Recorded GAAP net income of $66.4 million, or 12.8% of revenue, and delivered adjusted EBITDA of $142.5 million, or 27.6% of revenue.
  • Generated $136.3 million of cash from operations to end the year with $412.9 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of December 31, 2025.

Key Business Highlights

  • Announced over 15 abstracts featuring Decipher Prostate and Decipher Bladder that will be presented at the ASCO GU meeting this week, including results for Decipher Bladder from the SURE-02, NURE-combo, and BLASST-01 trials.
  • Highlighted the upcoming TrueMRD Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC) test’s inclusion in the HCRN GU 20-444 response guided bladder-sparing trial, with data planned to be presented at ASCO GU.
  • Completed the transition of all Afirma samples to the v2 transcriptome to improve the efficiency of the Afirma testing business and enable more patients to receive a result, while providing a platform for future product launches, such as Prosigna LDT.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $140.6 million, an increase of 19% compared to $118.6 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2024. Testing revenue was $135.8 million, an increase of 21% compared to $112.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by growth in our Decipher Prostate and Afirma tests. Product revenue was $3.8 million, an increase of 27% compared to $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Biopharmaceutical and other revenue was $1.0 million, a decrease compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 given the restructuring and liquidation proceedings of Veracyte SAS.

Total gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 72.5%, compared to 66.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.1%, compared to 69.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses were $64.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP operating expenses grew 12% to $65.1 million compared to $57.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $41.1 million, an improvement of 705% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, representing 29.3% of revenue compared to 4.3% in the same period in 2024. Diluted net earnings per common share was $0.51, an improvement of $0.45 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per common share was $0.53, an improvement of $0.17 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $52.6 million, an improvement of $28.1 million compared to the same period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $42.3 million, an improvement of 62% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, representing 30.1% of revenue compared to 22.0% of revenue in the same period of 2024.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for 2025 was $517.1 million, an increase of 16% compared to $445.8 million reported in 2024. Testing revenue was $493.2 million, an increase of 18% compared to $419.0 million in 2024, driven by growth in our Decipher Prostate and Afirma tests. Product revenue was $14.3 million, an increase of 5% compared to $13.7 million in 2024. Biopharmaceutical and other revenue was $9.7 million, a decrease compared to $13.2 million in 2024 given the restructuring and liquidation proceedings of Veracyte SAS.

Total gross margin for the full year 2025 was 70.1%, compared to 66.9% in 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin was 72.9%, compared to 70.0% in 2024.

Operating expenses were $304.8 million for the full year 2025. Non-GAAP operating expenses grew 7% to $244.6 million compared to $227.6 million in 2024.

Net income for the full year 2025 was $66.4 million, an improvement of 175% compared to 2024, representing 12.8% of revenue compared to 5.4% in 2024. Diluted net earnings per common share was $0.82, an improvement of $0.51 compared to 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per common share was $1.78, an improvement of $0.59 compared to 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities in 2025 was $136.3 million, an improvement of $61.2 million compared to 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2025 was $142.5 million, an improvement of 55% compared to 2024, representing 27.6% of revenue compared to 20.6% of revenue in 2024.

2026 Financial Outlook

The company is reiterating 2026 total revenue guidance of 10% to 13% growth, or $570 million to $582 million, driven by testing revenue guidance of 14% to 16% growth, or $560 million to $570 million, excluding the contribution from new tests.

Further, adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 25%.

The company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of expected adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, that are dependent on various factors, are out of the company’s control, or that cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses, and other adjustments. Any associated estimate of these items and their impact on GAAP performance for the guidance period could vary materially. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the section titled “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Veracyte will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/motsphxv/. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.

The conference call dial-in can be accessed by registering via the following link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4553e156b9684d869faee6cbab4cb045

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to our plans, objectives, and expectations (financial and otherwise), including with respect to our 2026 financial and operating results; and our intentions with respect to our tests and products, including upcoming product launches. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “should,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “enable,” “positioned,” “offers,” “designed,” “ultimately,” “strategic,” “outlook,” “guidance,” and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our predictions, and include, but are not limited to: our ability to launch, commercialize and receive reimbursement for our products; our ability to execute on our business strategies relating to the C2i Genomics acquisition, integration of the business and the realization of expected benefits and synergies; our ability to demonstrate the validity and utility of our genomic tests and biopharma and other offerings; our ability to continue executing on our business plan; our ability to continue to scale our global operations and enhance our internal control environment; the impact of the war in Ukraine and other regional conflicts on European economies; the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, volatile interest rates, inflation, the impact of legislation and policies enacted by the current U.S. administration; turmoil in the global banking and finance system; the ongoing conflict in the Middle East; and the performance and utility of our tests in the clinical environment. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2025, as well as in other documents that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at investor.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and reference certain non‐GAAP results including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (also referred to as adjusted EBITDA margin), non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) and non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. However, the non-GAAP financial measures we present may be different from those used by other companies, including similarly titled measures.

We compute these non-GAAP measures by adjusting the applicable GAAP measure to remove the impact of certain recurring and non-recurring charges and gains and to adjust for the impact of income tax items related to such adjustments to our GAAP financial statements. In particular, we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses relating to our acquisitions of Decipher Biosciences, HalioDx and C2i Genomics, impairment charges associated with the nCounter license and other biopharmaceutical services related to HalioDx intangible assets, all stock-based compensation and certain costs related to restructuring from all of our non-GAAP financial measures as well as depreciation and income tax items from our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, we changed our non-GAAP policy to exclude all stock-based compensation to align with our peers and we have also excluded all stock-based compensation from our prior period non-GAAP financial measures. Management has excluded the effects of these items in non-GAAP financial measures to help investors gain a better understanding of the core operating results and future prospects of the company, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company’s performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts. The company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, together with its supplemental non‐GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations. See “Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure presented to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

VERACYTE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Testing revenue

 

$

135,826

 

 

$

112,152

 

 

$

493,154

 

$

418,961

Product revenue

 

 

3,848

 

 

 

3,019

 

 

 

14,327

 

 

13,650

Biopharmaceutical and other revenue

 

 

962

 

 

 

3,461

 

 

 

9,664

 

 

13,153

Total revenue

 

 

140,636

 

 

 

118,632

 

 

 

517,145

 

 

445,764

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of testing revenue

 

 

33,118

 

 

 

31,645

 

 

 

127,562

 

 

114,573

Cost of product revenue

 

 

2,621

 

 

 

2,800

 

 

 

8,807

 

 

9,110

Cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue

 

 

217

 

 

 

2,622

 

 

 

7,578

 

 

12,384

Intangible asset amortization - cost of revenue

 

 

2,707

 

 

 

2,811

 

 

 

10,666

 

 

11,552

Total cost of revenue

 

 

38,663

 

 

 

39,878

 

 

 

154,613

 

 

147,619

Gross profit

 

 

101,973

 

 

 

78,754

 

 

 

362,532

 

 

298,145

Operating expenses: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

20,849

 

 

 

19,290

 

 

 

70,814

 

 

69,294

Selling and marketing

 

 

25,940

 

 

 

24,824

 

 

 

100,165

 

 

95,434

General and administrative

 

 

17,367

 

 

 

26,913

 

 

 

110,784

 

 

110,610

Impairment of assets

 

 

 

 

 

2,754

 

 

 

20,505

 

 

3,368

Intangible asset amortization - operating expenses

 

 

622

 

 

 

798

 

 

 

2,487

 

 

3,297

Total operating expenses

 

 

64,778

 

 

 

74,579

 

 

 

304,755

 

 

282,003

Income from operations

 

 

37,195

 

 

 

4,175

 

 

 

57,777

 

 

16,142

Other income (loss), net

 

 

3,439

 

 

 

(732

)

 

 

10,424

 

 

9,602

Income before income taxes

 

 

40,634

 

 

 

3,443

 

 

 

68,201

 

 

25,744

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

(515

)

 

 

(1,670

)

 

 

1,848

 

 

1,606

Net income

 

$

41,149

 

 

$

5,113

 

 

$

66,353

 

$

24,138

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.84

 

$

0.32

Diluted

 

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.82

 

$

0.31

Shares used to compute earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

79,178,087

 

 

 

77,608,924

 

 

 

78,584,291

 

 

76,484,759

Diluted

 

 

81,387,089

 

 

 

79,905,412

 

 

 

80,573,140

 

 

78,163,217

1.

 

Cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses include the following stock-based compensation related expenses:

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Cost of revenue

 

$

618

 

$

641

 

$

2,286

 

$

2,319

Research and development

 

 

1,895

 

 

1,896

 

 

7,919

 

 

7,511

Selling and marketing

 

 

2,060

 

 

1,872

 

 

8,317

 

 

6,897

General and administrative

 

 

6,328

 

 

5,220

 

 

25,079

 

 

19,522

Total stock-based compensation expense

 

$

10,901

 

$

9,629

 

$

43,601

 

$

36,249

VERACYTE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Net income

 

$

41,149

 

$

5,113

 

 

$

66,353

 

$

24,138

 

Other comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in currency translation adjustments

 

 

8

 

 

(14,808

)

 

 

19,583

 

 

(12,072

)

Release of accumulated translation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,295

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

8

 

 

(14,808

)

 

 

27,878

 

 

(12,072

)

Net comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

41,157

 

$

(9,695

)

 

$

94,231

 

$

12,066

VERACYTE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(See Note 1)

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

362,578

 

$

239,087

Short-term investments

 

 

50,311

 

 

50,354

Accounts receivable

 

 

44,660

 

 

46,525

Supplies and inventory

 

 

20,546

 

 

21,750

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

10,281

 

 

14,551

Total current assets

 

 

488,376

 

 

372,267

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

22,192

 

 

22,953

Right-of-use assets, operating leases

 

 

36,599

 

 

48,189

Intangible assets, net

 

 

89,148

 

 

102,301

Goodwill

 

 

767,154

 

 

745,800

Restricted cash

 

 

1,648

 

 

1,544

Other assets

 

 

902

 

 

6,981

Total assets

 

$

1,406,019

 

$

1,300,035

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

4,593

 

$

8,634

Accrued liabilities

 

 

48,801

 

 

43,826

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

 

1,160

 

 

1,673

Current portion of acquisition-related contingent consideration

 

 

1,332

 

 

16,981

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

4,051

 

 

7,500

Current portion of other liabilities

 

 

 

 

19

Total current liabilities

 

 

59,937

 

 

78,633

Deferred tax liability

 

 

646

 

 

1,227

Acquisition-related contingent consideration, net of current portion

 

 

257

 

 

561

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

35,603

 

 

43,237

Other liabilities

 

 

 

 

411

Total liabilities

 

 

96,443

 

 

124,069

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

1,309,576

 

 

1,175,966

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,406,019

 

$

1,300,035

1.

 

The condensed consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2024 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date included in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2025.

VERACYTE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31

 

 

2025

 

2024

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

66,353

 

 

$

24,138

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

21,415

 

 

 

23,459

 

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

 

15

 

 

 

202

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

43,601

 

 

 

36,249

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(581

)

 

 

(233

)

Non-cash lease expense

 

 

2,991

 

 

 

4,955

 

Revaluation of acquisition-related contingent consideration

 

 

(15,295

)

 

 

2,167

 

Amortization of discount on short-term investments

 

 

(3,270

)

 

 

(354

)

Impairment loss

 

 

20,505

 

 

 

3,368

 

Non-cash loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary

 

 

6,708

 

 

 

 

Effect of foreign currency on operations

 

 

(3,834

)

 

 

2,110

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(708

)

 

 

(6,405

)

Supplies and inventory

 

 

(2,861

)

 

 

(5,871

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(2,054

)

 

 

(1,296

)

Other assets

 

 

525

 

 

 

(1,222

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(2,480

)

 

 

(5,407

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(1,039

)

 

 

(4,305

)

Accrued liabilities and deferred revenue

 

 

6,316

 

 

 

3,541

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

136,307

 

 

 

75,096

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchase of short-term investments

 

 

(149,998

)

 

 

(50,000

)

Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments

 

 

153,311

 

 

 

 

Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary - cash

 

 

(2,845

)

 

 

 

Acquisition of C2i, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

5,012

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(9,677

)

 

 

(11,287

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(9,209

)

 

 

(56,275

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

Payment of contingent consideration for acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

(4,500

)

Payment of taxes on vested restricted stock units

 

 

(18,304

)

 

 

(10,589

)

Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options and employee stock purchases

 

 

14,082

 

 

 

19,993

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(4,222

)

 

 

4,904

 

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

122,876

 

 

 

23,725

 

Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

719

 

 

 

(424

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

123,595

 

 

 

23,301

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

 

240,631

 

 

 

217,330

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

 

$

364,226

 

 

$

240,631

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

362,578

 

$

239,087

Restricted cash

 

 

1,648

 

 

1,544

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

364,226

 

$

240,631

VERACYTE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of testing revenue

 

$

33,118

 

 

$

31,645

 

 

$

127,562

 

 

$

114,573

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(616

)

 

 

(562

)

 

 

(2,159

)

 

 

(1,973

)

Acquisition related expenses (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(60

)

Other adjustments (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

Non-GAAP cost of testing revenue

 

$

32,502

 

 

$

31,083

 

 

$

125,403

 

 

$

112,534

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of product revenue

 

$

2,621

 

 

$

2,800

 

 

$

8,807

 

 

$

9,110

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(4

)

Acquisition related expenses (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other adjustments (2)

 

 

(281

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,731

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP cost of product revenue

 

$

2,340

 

 

$

2,799

 

 

$

7,074

 

 

$

9,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue

 

$

217

 

 

$

2,622

 

 

$

7,578

 

 

$

12,384

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(78

)

 

 

(125

)

 

 

(342

)

Acquisition related expenses (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other adjustments (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP cost of biopharmaceutical and other revenue

 

$

215

 

 

$

2,544

 

 

$

7,453

 

 

$

12,042

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross Profit

 

$

101,973

 

 

$

78,754

 

 

$

362,532

 

 

$

298,145

 

GAAP Gross Margin

 

 

72.5

%

 

 

66.4

%

 

 

70.1

%

 

 

66.9

%

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

2,707

 

 

 

2,811

 

 

 

10,666

 

 

 

11,552

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

618

 

 

 

641

 

 

 

2,286

 

 

 

2,319

 

Acquisition related expenses (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60

 

Other adjustments (2)

 

 

281

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,731

 

 

 

6

 

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

 

$

105,579

 

 

$

82,206

 

 

$

377,215

 

 

$

312,082

 

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

 

 

75.1

%

 

 

69.3

%

 

 

72.9

%

 

 

70.0

%


Contacts

Investors:
Shayla Gorman
investors@veracyte.com

Media:
Molly Cornbleet
media@veracyte.com


