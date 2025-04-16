Veolia and MassBio Partner to Accelerate the Deployment of Environmental and Sustainability Solutions to the Massachusetts Life Sciences Industry

Veolia helps MassBio member companies reduce waste, ensure safety and compliance and increase recycling, including sustainable treatment of medical waste

As part of the expanded agreement, Veolia will offer building energy management and digital metering services to support energy savings and decarbonization of lab buildings and research facilities.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celebrating a partnership built on trust, expertise and a vision for the future, Veolia North America announced an expanded partnership with MassBio, one of the world’s leading consortiums of biopharmaceutical research and development companies. The multi-year contract extension allows the parties to continue providing sophisticated, safe and reliable waste management services to members along with digital energy efficiency management.

Based in Cambridge, Mass., MassBio includes more than 1,700 leading life sciences companies that require a deep level of expertise and resources to manage complex environmental needs. For over 20 years, Veolia North America has served as MassBio’s primary partner for meeting the waste management needs of its members, developing a strong track record for safety and customer service. Veolia and MassBio are today expanding the scope of the contract to accelerate efforts to make the biotech industry more environmentally sustainable.

As part of the agreement, Veolia will also provide MassBio members with leading solutions and recommendations to decarbonize buildings where MassBio members conduct research. The Cities of Boston and Cambridge require property owners to reduce the carbon output of their buildings, and Veolia’s expertise will help MassBio member companies meet and exceed these requirements by promoting energy efficiency solutions.

“MassBio is thrilled to take this important step toward ensuring the long-term future success of our member companies and the groundbreaking work they are doing on behalf of patients around the world,” said Jason Cordeiro, Chief Operating and Innovation Officer for MassBio. “Veolia North America has proven year after year that they are a committed and trusted partner to MassBio by offering best-in-class resources to our 1,700+ members at all stages of the biopharma life cycle.”

“As the world’s leading environmental services company, Veolia is proud to support MassBio and the important work being done by their member companies to revolutionize healthcare and the sciences,” said Bob Cappadona, President and CEO of Veolia North America’s Environmental Solutions and Services business.“As part of our GreenUp strategy, we aim to help our customers meet their business goals and ambitions to make the planet a better place for future generations. That’s a passion that we share with MassBio, which is why this partnership has been such a success for over 20 years now.”

Cappadona said the contract extension reflects the level of mutual trust and respect that has developed between Veolia and MassBio over the past 20 years, as MassBio has come to rely on Veolia to collect and dispose of a wide variety of waste streams with an emphasis on safety and regulatory compliance.

Cappadona said the added focus on sustainability is consistent with Veolia’s global GreenUp strategy for supporting innovation and growth to create a cleaner environment. He said Veolia is proud to support efforts by MassBio members to revolutionize healthcare.

“We know that the work we are doing at Veolia plays a key role in helping MassBio and their members on their quest to find the next great vaccine or medical cure,” Cappadona said. “It gives even more meaning to what we do.”

Click here to learn more about the partnership between Veolia North America and MassBio.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024. www.veolia.com

ABOUT VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA

A subsidiary of Veolia group, Veolia North America (VNA) is the top-ranked environmental company in the United States for three consecutive years, and the country’s largest private water operator and technology provider as well as hazardous waste and pollution treatment leader. It offers a full spectrum of water, waste, and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education, and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Veolia North America has more than 10,000 employees working at more than 350 locations across the continent. www.veolianorthamerica.com

ABOUT MASSBIO

MassBio is the driving force behind Massachusetts’ life sciences ecosystem, supporting innovation and industry growth by offering best-in-class resources to over 1,700 member organizations at all stages of the biopharma lifecycle. Founded in 1985, MassBio aspires to extend Massachusetts’ impact as the global center of excellence in biomedical breakthroughs. Through strategic cost-saving initiatives, robust business partnerships, educational and networking opportunities, and proactive advocacy, MassBio empowers its members to launch the next generation of medical advancements to deliver the cures and therapies that enhance patient lives. www.massbio.org

