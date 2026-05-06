Vector Science & Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Dr. Alexander Dobranowski and Scott Kelly

Appointments add healthcare AI leadership and capital markets expertise to newly listed TSXV company

MEQUON, Wis., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) ("Vector" or "Company") today announced the appointment of Dr. Alexander Dobranowski and Scott Kelly to its Board of Directors ("Board"), further strengthening the Company's governance and strategic capabilities as it advances toward commercialization of its biomechanical drug delivery platforms.

Key Highlights

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski , President, Director, and Co-Founder of HEALWELL AI, brings healthcare AI and clinical leadership to the Vector board.

, President, Director, and Co-Founder of HEALWELL AI, brings healthcare AI and clinical leadership to the Vector board. Scott Kelly, a proven C-level leader with 22+ years of capital markets experience, strengthens Vector's governance as a newly listed TSXV company.

a proven C-level leader with 22+ years of capital markets experience, strengthens Vector's governance as a newly listed TSXV company. Strategic timing: appointments come as Vector (TSXV: PAIN) advances toward commercialization of its biomechanical drug delivery platforms.

appointments come as Vector (TSXV: PAIN) advances toward commercialization of its biomechanical drug delivery platforms. Expanded board now includes Chairman Tommy Thompson, CEO Bill Jackson, Co-Founder and CCO Barry Hix, and the two new appointees.

Dr. Dobranowski is President, Director, and Co-Founder of HEALWELL AI, a leading healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. With more than 15 years of clinical and healthcare technology experience, Dr. Dobranowski has led multiple ventures in the development and execution of innovative AI-driven solutions to complex healthcare challenges. His expertise at the intersection of clinical medicine and health technology brings a critical dimension to Vector's Board as the Company builds its data and outcomes infrastructure.

"Precision delivery of peptides and biologics represents one of the most consequential frontiers in modern therapeutics," said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski. "The ability to steer therapeutic agents to a targeted site with consistency and control is transformational. I look forward to contributing to the clinical and commercial strategy as Vector brings its important technologies to physicians and patients."

Scott Kelly brings more than 22 years of capital markets experience to the board, with an extensive track record as a director and chief financial officer of public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange. Mr. Kelly holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Royal Roads University. His familiarity with public-company governance and capital markets operations strengthens Vector's foundation as a newly listed TSXV company.

"Vector Science is at an exciting inflection point as a newly listed company with a differentiated technology platform and a clear path to commercialization," said Scott Kelly. "I look forward to putting my capital markets experience to work as the Company builds its investor base and executes on its growth strategy."

Dr. Dobranowski and Mr. Kelly join a board that includes Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Barry Hix; former Wisconsin Governor and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tommy Thompson, who serves as Chairman; and Chief Executive Officer Bill Jackson.

"These appointments reflect the momentum we are building at Vector (TSXV: PAIN)," said Bill Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Vector. "With Dr. Dobranowski's clinical and healthcare AI leadership and Mr. Kelly's capital markets expertise now on our Board, Vector is exceptionally well positioned to execute on our commercialization strategy and deliver on the promise of our biomechanical drug delivery platforms."

About Vector Science & Therapeutics



Vector Science & Therapeutics, Corp., headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, develops novel biomechanical devices and active localized drug delivery platforms to equip clinicians with site-directed interventions where precision matters and systemic risks are unacceptable. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PAIN. For more information, visit www.vectorscience.co.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's immediate focus on the product, and the potential of the described technology. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that clinical or regulatory milestones will be achieved on any particular timeline, or at all. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The information in this release is provided as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics