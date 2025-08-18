Vcare Enters into Exclusive Partnership with Huadong Medicine to Commercialize its second-generation JAK1 inhibitor, VC005 tablets, in China

NANJING, China, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Vcare Pharmatech Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu Vcare) announced that it has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with Huadong Medicine (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. (000963.SZ, "Huadong Medicine"), for the commercialization rights of Jiangsu Vcare's innovative product VC005 tablets in mainland China.

Under the agreement, Jiangsu Vcare will remain the marketing authorization holder (MAH) and retain responsibility for R&D, registration, manufacturing, and supply of VC005 tablets. Jiangsu Vcare will receive an upfront payment of RMB 50 million and registration milestone payments of up to RMB 180 million. Huadong Medicine will take charge of commercialization and market promotion across mainland China.

VC005 tablet is a second-generation, highly selective JAK1 inhibitor independently developed by Jiangsu Vcare. Designed to treat multiple autoimmune diseases, the therapy is currently is being evaluated in a phase III trial for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in China, with phase III for ankylosing spondylitis and Phase II trial for vitiligo are being initiated.

Dr. Gong Yanchun, Co-founder and General Manager of Jiangsu Vcare, stated: "As one of Jiangsu Vcare's core clinical-stage assets, VC005 tablets represent a significant strategic move in the autoimmune filed. This collaboration with Huadong Medicine underscores the strong commercial potential of our self-developed innovative drugs, while accelerating their pathway to market and maximizing both clinical and commercial value. By combining VC005's differentiated clinical advantages with Huadong Medicine's robust commercialization expertise, we are confident this win-win partnership will bring the therapy to more patients and achieve broad market recognition."

Mr. Lv Liang, Chairman and General Manager of Huadong Medicine, added: "The autoimmune field is a core strategic priority for Huadong Medicine. VC005 tablets, with their potential to address multiple autoimmune conditions including atopic dermatitis, ankylosing spondylitis, and vitiligo, will further strengthen our leading position in China's autoimmune market. Leveraging our nationwide market coverage and deep experience in this therapeutic area, we believe VC005 will achieve strong market penetration and deliver meaningful benefits to patients."

About VC005 Tablets

VC005 tablets is a novel, potent, and highly selective second-generation JAK1 inhibitor with proprietary to Jiangsu Vcare. By selectively inhibiting JAK1, VC005 attenuates inflammatory responses and immune cell activation, and is currently in clinical development for a range of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its development encompasses moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and vitiligo, with the most advanced being the Phase III clinical trial in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. While retaining potent JAK1 inhibition, VC005 exhibits reduced inhibition of JAK2 (based on in vitro kinase assay results), potentially mitigating safety concerns associated with excessive JAK2 inhibition in clinical settings.

About Jiangsu Vcare

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Nanjing, Jiangsu, Jiangsu Vcare employs over 900 people. The company is a high-tech biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to discovering innovative drugs and advanced therapies that address unmet medical needs through differentiated solutions. After 15 years of rapid growth, the company has established two core businesses: proprietary innovative drug R&D and the whole industry chain R&D and manufacturing services of chemical drugs. The company pioneered a synergistic "dual-engine" business model—collaborative development and self-sustaining value creation—summarized by the motto "Service Drive Innovation, Innovation Create Future. Guided by the founding mission "The Better Care, The Better Medicines", Jiangsu Vcare continues to develop differentiated Class 1 innovative drugs to realize its vision of building a healthier future through innovation.

About Huadong Medicine

Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 000963.SZ), founded in 1993 and headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. Adhering to the company value of "Science Driven, Patient Centered", Huadong Medicine has gone through over 30 years of development, and has evolved into a large integrated pharmaceutical listed company integrating innovative pharmaceutical R&D, production, and distribution. Its four business segments include Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical Commerce, Medical Aesthetics, and Industrial Microbiology. In 2024, the company achieved revenue of RMB 41.9 billion and employs over 10,000 people, possessing extensive commercial coverage and marketing capabilities.

