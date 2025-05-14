Vaxart Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Actively screening for the 10,000 participant portion of COVID-19 Phase 2b trial; Dosing expected to begin in second quarter of 2025

Completed enrollment of Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Company’s second-generation oral norovirus vaccine constructs, with topline data expected in mid-2025

New avian influenza vaccine candidate was 100% protective in a ferret challenge model, compared with 0% survival in placebo-treated animals

Jeroen Grasman appointed as Chief Financial Officer effective May 19, 2025

Cash, cash equivalents and investments of $41.9 million as of March 31, 2025; Current runway into 2026

Conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) (the "Company" or "Vaxart") today announced its business update and financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

“We are pleased that the stop work order was lifted for the 10,000 participant portion of our COVID-19 Phase 2b trial and have immediately proceeded to begin screening participants,” said Steven Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Vaxart. “We appreciate the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ thorough review of our Phase 2b trial and robust body of data of our oral pill vaccine platform, which we believe can provide both mucosal and systemic immunity against common viral diseases safely and effectively. We look forward to our continued collaboration with our government partners.”

“In addition to the meaningful progress of our COVID-19 trial, we quickly completed enrollment of our norovirus Phase 1 trial and remain on track to report topline data in mid-2025. Regarding our preclinical programs, we generated promising preclinical data in our avian influenza study with the goal of publishing our findings once the full study analysis is complete. Going forward, we intend to continue to manage our costs prudently to deliver on our upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones,” added Mr. Lo.

Recent Business Highlights

Norovirus Vaccine Developments

In April 2025 An independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) conducted a pre-planned interim safety data review and recommended the study to continue without any modifications. If the Phase 1 trial is successful, the next step, pending a partnership or other funding, would be to conduct a Phase 2b safety and immunogenicity study that could potentially begin as early as the second half of 2025 followed by an End of Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A Phase 3 trial could then begin as early as 2026.





COVID-19 Vaccine Developments

On April 24, 2025, Vaxart received written notification from Advanced Technology International (“ATI”) that the stop work order for its Phase 2b COVID-19 trial had been lifted and that the Company could proceed with screening for the 10,000-participant portion of the trial. Vaxart continues to operate under the terms of its Project NextGen award, last modified on February 7, 2025, prior to the stop work order. The Company may receive funding of up to $460.7 million under the current terms of the award, with up to $240.1 million currently available for payment. As of March 31, 2025, the Company has received $85.6 million of cash payments associated with this award. Screening is underway for the 10,000 participant portion of the trial with dosing expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025. Vaxart continues to conduct per protocol follow up work of the 400-person sentinel cohort. Participants are being monitored for up to 12 months post-vaccination to assess safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy for the sentinel cohort.



Influenza Program Developments

Vaxart continues to advance its avian influenza program. The new avian influenza vaccine was 100% protective against death in a robust ferret clade 2.3.4.4b challenge model, compared with 0% survival in placebo-treated animals. Vaxart intends to publish the results of the preclinical studies in a peer-reviewed forum when the full study analysis is complete.



Chief Financial Officer Transition

Jeroen Grasman was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer effective May 19, 2025. A seasoned financial executive, Mr. Grasman brings more than 20 years of experience to Vaxart.



Phillip Lee is resigning as Chief Financial Officer once Jeroen Grasman starts, for personal reasons. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Lee will remain as a non-executive employee through June 1, 2025.



Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $41.9 million as of March 31, 2025. Currently, Vaxart anticipates cash runway into the first quarter of 2026. The Company remains aggressive in exploring various strategies to extend its cash runway through business development partnerships and non-dilutive funding options, with the goal of achieving its upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones and maximizing stockholder value.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $20.9 million, compared to $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was primarily from government contracts related to the BARDA contract awarded in June 2024. Revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was primarily from government contracts related to the BARDA contract awarded in January 2024.

Research and development expenses were $30.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $19.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase is primarily due to an increase in clinical trial expenses related to Vaxart’s COVID-19 and norovirus vaccine candidates, partially offset by a decrease in preclinical and manufacturing expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in stock-based compensation expense, personnel costs and legal and other professional fees.

Vaxart reported a net loss of $15.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $24.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Net loss per share for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.07, compared to a net loss of $0.14 per share for the first quarter of 2024.



About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Vaxart's strategy, prospects, plans and objectives, results from preclinical and clinical trials, commercialization agreements and licenses, and beliefs and expectations of management are forward-looking statements.

Vaxart, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, 2025

2024 (Unaudited) (1) (in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,698 $ 25,229 Investments in marketable debt securities 13,240 26,494 Accounts receivable 1,500 5,761 Unbilled receivable from government contracts 14,622 6,208 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,424 5,407 Property and equipment, net 7,821 8,705 Long-term prepaid clinical services 60,116 60,116 Right-of-use assets, net 19,255 20,404 Intangible assets, net 3,375 3,557 Goodwill 4,508 4,508 Total assets $ 158,559 $ 166,389 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 16,617 $ 6,963 Deferred government revenue 65,353 65,400 Accrued and other liabilities 10,410 11,817 Operating lease liability 16,827 17,526 Liability related to sale of future royalties 3,734 5,758 Total liabilities 112,941 107,464 Stockholders’ equity 45,618 58,925 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 158,559 $ 166,389 (1) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements of Vaxart, Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2024, included on the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2025.





Vaxart, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Revenue $ 20,876 $ 2,181 Operating expenses: Research and development 30,744 19,013 General and administrative 5,067 7,238 Total operating expenses 35,811 26,251 Loss from operations (14,935 ) (24,070 ) Other income (expense), net (561 ) (302 ) Loss before income taxes (15,496 ) (24,372 ) Provision for income taxes 95 45 Net loss $ (15,591 ) $ (24,417 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.14 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 227,923,636 168,811,095

