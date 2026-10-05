Vasomune Therapeutics Receives Funding Assistance to Advance Its Dual-Use Vascular Leak Therapy

Funding will accelerate development of Pegevongitide (AV-001), Vasomune's lead therapy targeting vascular leak, for dual-use applications

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ARDS--Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc. ("Vasomune"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies that target endotheliopathy to prevent and reverse vascular leak, today announced that it is receiving advisory services and research and development funding of up to $280,347, through the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

Endotheliopathy, or the breakdown of the endothelial barrier that lines blood vessels, allows fluid and proteins to quickly escape circulation and leak into surrounding tissues, often causing edema and organ failure. The resulting vascular leak is a common and deadly underlying pathology seen in conditions of concern to defence and public health authorities such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), hemorrhagic shock, trauma and shock following severe burns.

NRC IRAP funding assistance will support the development of the subcutaneous formulation of Pegevongitide, Vasomune's first-in-class Tie2 receptor agonist. Expanding delivery beyond intravenous administration is a critical step toward broadening how and when AV-001 can be administered, enabling earlier intervention and supporting its application across both civilian and military settings to prevent vascular leak by stabilizing the vascular endothelium.

“We are grateful to NRC IRAP for its support in the development of Pegevongitide, having previously contributed to our Phase 1 development program,” said Dr. Brian Jahns, Chief Executive Officer of Vasomune. “Vascular leak is a common theme that links many combat-relevant injuries and critical illnesses, and this support will help us advance a therapeutic that treats vascular leak directly, regardless of the underlying cause.”

"NRC IRAP has played an important role in advancing our development efforts. Programs like NRC IRAP are essential to strengthening Canada's life sciences ecosystem and fostering innovation," added Ms. Gosia Hodgson, Chief Financial Officer at Vasomune.

About Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc.

Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc., is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the next generation of medicines to boost the body’s ability to defend against endotheliopathy and vascular leak. Pegevongitide (AV-001), discovered and researched at Sunnybrook Research Institute at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, is a novel investigational medicine being developed by Vasomune Therapeutics under a co-development agreement with AnGes, Inc. [TYO: 4563] to target endotheliopathy and vascular leak. Pegevongitide is a first-in-class, PEGylated peptide that activates the Tie2 receptor, a transmembrane protein highly expressed on the surface of endothelial cells in the vasculature, thereby blocking vascular leak. Endotheliopathy, or the pathological dysfunction of the endothelium, can manifest as the breakdown of the endothelial barrier that lines blood vessels. This allows fluid and proteins to quickly escape circulation and leak into surrounding tissues, often causing edema and end-organ failure. Vascular leak is a common and deadly underlying pathology seen in a broad range of disease states including bacterial and viral pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), hemorrhagic shock, trauma and shock following severe burns. Vasomune's corporate headquarters and laboratories are located in Toronto, Canada, with U.S. offices in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit https://vasomune.com/.

About AnGes, Inc.

AnGes, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company founded in December 1999, focuses on the development of gene-based medicines. The company's flagship development product and genetic drug, HGF gene therapy products, received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA in 2024. AnGes is currently working on the development of a Tie2 tyrosine kinase receptor agonist for the treatment of vascular leak and an NF-κB decoy oligonucleotide for chronic discogenic lumbar back pain. Furthermore, AnGes acquired EmendoBio in December 2020 to expand its capabilities in genome-editing technologies. For more information, visit https://www.anges.co.jp/en/.

Shahid Ahmad, Vice-President Operations and Planning

Vasomune Media Relations

info@vasomune.com