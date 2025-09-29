Varian Elevates Halcyon Platform by Redefining the Patient Experience

The new PerfectKinetix Dynamic Couch* accelerates patient positioning, and aims to improve comfort

IDENTIFY* integration improves positioning options; automated beam control† simplifies workflows

Embedded HyperSight* shortens imaging sessions with scans that are better, faster, bigger, and have shown to make a difference in patient treatments

Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, announced major advancements for its Halcyon treatment platform at the ASTRO 2025 Annual Meeting, including new, enhanced patient positioning, improved real-time motion management, and embedded high-quality cone beam CT imaging. These innovations represent the most advanced evolution of Halcyon to date, aimed at improving treatment precision, efficiency, and the overall patient experience.

Halcyon was built to maximize efficiency and treat more effectively. Its compact footprint, rapid installation, and streamlined workflows enable clinics to simplify, accelerate, and personalize treatment delivery without adding complexity. Today, Halcyon systems deliver image-guided state-of-the-art radiotherapy treatments in less than 10 minutes,1 helping clinicians deliver exceptional care to more patients with ease. The latest advancements further strengthen Halcyon’s role as the go-to linear accelerator for high-quality, high-efficiency clinical use.

This release is a direct result of the combination of Varian and Siemens Healthineers’ engineering expertise, resulting in the introduction of the PerfectKinetix Dynamic Couch* with increased payload and multidimensional movement for precise patient positioning. The Dynamic Couch offers smooth, single-motion adjustments that enhance precision, and patient comfort, as well as streamline setup for therapists, while also integrating motion capabilities that provide a foundation for innovations in motion-enabled treatments. Combined with IDENTIFY* real-time motion management, with automated beam hold† to adapt to patient movement, and the high-quality imaging capabilities of HyperSight,* Halcyon now offers clinicians more confidence and control in treatment delivery while aiming to simplify, accelerate, and personalize treatment delivery.

“Halcyon reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing cancer care through intelligent design and purposeful innovation,” said Sasa Mutic, president of Varian Radiation Oncology Solutions at Siemens Healthineers. “This launch brings the most transformative advancements ever available on this system—to empower clinicians, improve the patient experience, and support a more sustainable future for healthcare.”

Halcyon continues to challenge conventional radiotherapy paradigms with sustainability at its core—reducing energy consumption,2 minimizing shielding requirements,3 shortening installation times, and lowering material weight.4 These improvements help limit the environmental footprint of treatment delivery while embedding sustainability into every patient’s care journey.

“Halcyon’s evolution uplifts cancer care across critical moments in the patient journey,” said Arthur Kaindl, head of Varian at Siemens Healthineers. “By making treatments more efficient and more precise, we’re aiming to help clinicians deliver more personalized care with confidence, and patients experience greater comfort. This is how we advance the future of cancer care, sustainably.”

*An optional feature on Halcyon.

†Automated beam hold requires the optional Connect IDENTIFY feature.

510(k) pending. Not available for sale and no guarantee of commercialization or feature availability.

1 Data on file at Varian

2 Based on Hull University Teaching Hospitals experience compared to Clinac-iX. Your results may vary. Hull University Teaching Hospitals was not paid for this data.

3 Based on internal data compared to C-arm linac. Data available on request.

4 Compared to a C-arm linac and based on EMEA internal data. 460m3 for C-arm bunker v. 160m3 for Halcyon

