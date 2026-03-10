Vantage Nutrition Appoints Croft Hollingsworth as Site Director to Support Growth in North America

Vantage Nutrition, an ACG group company and a global leader in liquid-filled capsule solutions, has announced the appointment of Croft Hollingsworth as site director at its US manufacturing facility in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.

The appointment supports Vantage Nutrition’s continued expansion in North America, strengthening its operational leadership as the business accelerates growth in specialized liquid and innovative dosage formats.

In his new role, Croft will oversee site operations across R&D, product development, supply chain, manufacturing, logistics and quality. He will focus on enhancing operational excellence, reinforcing quality and regulatory standards, and ensuring the site is positioned to meet increasing customer demand.

Croft has more than 35 years of engineering and operational leadership experience, including over 25 years in the nutritional and food industries. He has deep expertise in liquid dosage technologies, having previously held senior leadership roles at Capsugel (a division of Pfizer), Diana Ingredients (Symrise) and Health Wright Products. During his career, he has led major capital expansions, built high-performing teams and driven operational improvements to support scalable, sustainable growth.

Selwyn Noronha, CEO of ACG Capsules, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Croft to Vantage Nutrition at a pivotal moment in our North American growth journey. He brings deep expertise in liquid dosage technologies and a proven track record of scaling complex manufacturing environments. His experience will be instrumental as we enhance our capabilities in Chadds Ford and position the site for its next phase of growth.

“This appointment reflects our long-term commitment to the North American market and to delivering innovation, operational excellence and regulatory rigour at scale.”

Croft Hollingsworth added: “I am delighted to join Vantage Nutrition at such an exciting stage in its growth journey. The company has strong capabilities in specialised liquid formats, and I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen operations and support the next phase of expansion in North America.”

Vantage Nutrition continues to build on ACG’s integrated global platform, supporting nutraceutical and pharmaceutical brands with advanced capsule technologies and end-to-end manufacturing expertise.

About Vantage

Vantage Nutrition, part of the ACG Group, is Asia’s largest and most respected manufacturer of two-piece liquid fill capsule solutions. It’s a strategic consultancy and manufacturing partner in the nutraceutical space, that helps clients bring high-quality products to market, fast.

About ACG

In accordance with its commitment to making the world healthier, ACG has been delivering exceptional solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry for sixty years, across six continents and in a hundred countries.

Collaboration is at the core of ACG’s ethos. ACG is the world’s only integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company, with products ranging from capsules to films & foils, to engineering equipment and inspection systems – all that meet international regulatory requirements. For ACG, it’s always about finding innovative solutions to the world’s greatest health challenges, together.

