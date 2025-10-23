SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on October 29, 2025

October 22, 2025 | 
1 min read

Conference Call and Webcast to Follow

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced it will release results for the third quarter 2025 on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, after the market closes.

Vanda will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, during which management will discuss the third quarter 2025 financial results and other corporate activities. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-888-596-4144 (domestic) or 1-646-968-2525 (international) and use passcode 8728050.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and archived on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, beginning at 8:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-800-770-2030 for domestic callers and 1-609-800-9909 for international callers. The passcode number is 8728050.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:

 Kevin Moran

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer 

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com 

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore

Collected Strategies

VANDA-CS@collectedstrategies.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-to-announce-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-on-october-29-2025-302591878.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Washington State Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Are Here, Novo Ditches Cell Therapy but Buys Akero, Gov’t Shutdown Hits CDC
October 15, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Digital illustration of the White House, a road leading to it, and a stars and stripes pattern in the sky.
Earnings
No Trump Drug Pricing Plan for J&J—Yet
October 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Ultralight plane from bottom with blue wave on black. Illustration background, banner with copy space
Earnings
Thanks to Pfizer, Drug Pricing Clouds Begin To Clear as Q3 Earnings Roll Out
October 14, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration of sea storm waves
Layoffs
Layoffs From Just 6 Pharmas Could Wipe Out Over 39,000 Jobs
September 18, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel