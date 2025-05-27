Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at 2025 ASCP Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced participation at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting, to be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 27 through May 30, 2025.

The following will be presented:

May 27, 2025

Presentation Title: "Pharmacokinetic Results of Single-Dose and Multiple-Dose Bioequivalence Studies of Milsaperidone and Iloperidone Immediate-Release Oral Tablets"



Poster Presentation Session: II



Poster Number: T19



Presenter: Sean R. Chadwick, PhD, Clinical Development

About Bysanti™

Bysanti™ is a new chemical entity that belongs in the class of atypical antipsychotic drugs. If approved, Bysanti™ could be available for sale in the US in 2026. Bysanti™ is believed to achieve its therapeutic effect by interacting with a host of neurotransmitter receptors in the brain, including the alpha-adrenergic receptor, serotonin receptors and dopamine receptors. Exclusivity, including pending patent applications, could extend into the 2040s.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

