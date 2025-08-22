Valitor Announces Upcoming Presentations at the Ophthalmology Futures Retina Forum and Euretina Conference, Including New Data for its Long-Acting Anti-VEGF Drug Candidate for Wet AMD, VLTR-559

New non-human primate (NHP) data for VLTR-559, a long-acting anti-VEGF therapy that could reduce the dosing frequency for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) to twice-yearly, will be presented Ophthalmology Futures Retina Forum



BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valitor, a biotechnology company engineering a new generation of ophthalmic medicines, today announced its president and chief scientific officer, Wesley Jackson, Ph.D., will present at the Ophthalmology Futures Retina Forum and Euretina Innovation Spotlight (EIS) on Wednesday, September 3 in Paris, France. At the Ophthalmology Futures Retina Forum, new data on VLTR-559, Valitor’s next-generation anti-VEGF biologic therapy being advanced as a long-acting treatment for wet AMD, will be featured.

Presentations on Wednesday, September 3, 2025

2025 Ophthalmology Futures Retina Forum: Panel titled “The Future of Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors & Other Adjunctive Agents for AMD: Exits or Bust?” at 11:50 a.m. CET

2025 Ophthalmology Futures Retina Forum: Company presentation at 1:50 p.m. CET

Euretina Innovation Spotlight (EIS): Presentation titled “Engineering a New Generation of Durable Ophthalmic Medicines Based on Multivalent Conjugation to Hyaluronic Acid” at 5:46 p.m. CET



VLTR-559 was developed using the company’s proprietary multivalent polymer (MVP) technology platform to enable reliable dosing only twice yearly, with the overall goal of improving long-term efficacy. In preclinical studies, VLTR-559 exhibited potency that was consistent with approved anti-VEGF therapies and remained in the ocular tissues three to four times longer, demonstrating unprecedented durability at the target site without losing potency. Valitor is advancing VLTR-559 through IND-enabling activities with the goal of initiating a Phase 1 clinical study in 2026.

About the MVP Technology

Valitor’s Multivalent Polymer (MVP) technology platform originated at U.C. Berkeley. The MVP platform is based on proprietary multivalent biopolymers that are coupled with bioactive molecules. The biopolymers and bioactive molecules are interchangeable, which enables Valitor to assemble novel macromolecular entities that are engineered to overcome a multitude of specific drug design challenges for their target indications. Unlike other methods of drug modification that are designed to modify individual drug properties, Valitor’s novel approach allows for independent control of multiple drug attributes, including pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic properties, improved target engagement/tissue localization, therapeutic durability, and improved safety. In research studies, Valitor’s novel compounds have shown 10-fold increases in potency, up to 5-fold increases in tissue retention, and excellent preclinical safety.

About Valitor

Valitor is conquering limitations of established drug targets by leveraging its multivalent biopolymer technology to maximize benefits for patients. The company is initially focused on developing long-acting molecules aimed at capturing several large markets in ophthalmology. Valitor’s lead product is a long-acting inhibitor of VEGF designed to reliably extend the duration of a single dose in humans to six months or more, which would offer a substantial benefit for the majority of patients that require dosing approximately every 8-12 weeks with the current market leaders. Valitor’s proprietary platform technology has been shown in preclinical models to safely enable intravitreal treatment with unprecedented target tissue durability and potency. For more information on the company, please visit its website at https://www.valitorbio.com/ or follow its LinkedIn page.

