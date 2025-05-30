Updated NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) Recommend Use of FES PET Imaging for Lobular Breast Cancer

NCCN Guidelines® recommend FES PET for systemic staging in certain patients with invasive lobular cancer (ILC), which could facilitate greater diagnostic accuracy, earlier interventions, better clinical decision-making and broader insurance coverage for breast cancer patients.

GE HealthCare’s Cerianna (fluoroestradiol F18) injection is the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved imaging agent to help clinicians assess estrogen receptor positive (ER+) lesion status in recurrent or metastatic breast cancer.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced that the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for clinicians now recommend considering fluoroestradiol (FES) positron emission tomography (PET) for systemic staging in patients with recurrent or metastatic lobular breast cancer. GE HealthCare’s Cerianna™ (fluoroestradiol F18) injection, available in the United States, is the only FDA-approved imaging agent for the detection of estrogen receptor positive (ER+) breast cancer metastases, including lobular breast cancer. The updated NCCN Guidelines® expand the recommendation for the use of FES PET imaging in ER+ disease. In 2023, FES PET was included in the NCCN Guidelines for systemic staging of recurrent/stage IV ER+ breast cancer.

According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 95% of invasive lobular cancer (ILC) tumors are ER+.i ILC is the second most common type of breast cancer in the U.S., accounting for 10-15% of all breast cancers and an estimated 43,000 new cases each year.ii iii iv Lobular tumors typically do not form lumps which makes the cancer harder to detect with self-exams, mammography, ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). ILC can also recur more than a decadev after initial diagnosis and metastasize to unusual places such as the bones, brain, liver, lungs, gynecological organs, and others.vivii Once recurrent or metastatic lobular breast cancer is suspected, the new guidelines recommend considering FES PET imaging of the whole body to assess whether ER+ lobular tumors are present.

“Lobular cancers are often missed during routine screening, which can result in larger, more advanced tumors when they are finally detected and diagnosed,” said Jit Saini, MD, Chief Medical Officer of the Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx) division of GE HealthCare. “This NCCN Guidelines update is significant because it will give more oncologists the confidence to use Cerianna PET imaging for patients with lobular breast cancer. It may also facilitate broader insurance coverage so more patients with this common, but hard-to-detect cancer will have an opportunity to receive a comprehensive diagnosis that accelerates clinical decisions and early intervention.”

Cerianna is a molecular imaging agent indicated for use with PET imaging for the detection of ER+ lesions as an adjunct to biopsy in patients with known or suspected recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. Cerianna works by binding to functional ER lesions and then the whole body is imaged by PET scan to help doctors assess and treat lobular breast cancer appropriately. With its diffuse growth patterns, detection and biopsy of ILC can be more difficult. Cerianna provides an alternative method to assess ER status across the whole body.

The recommendation that FES PET may be appropriate in lobular histology was established by an expert working group convened by the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) and included breast care specialists from the SNMMI, Lobular Breast Cancer Alliance, American College of Nuclear Medicine and Korean Society of Nuclear Medicine. The SNMMI is a nonprofit organization that promotes the science, technology and practical application of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of 33 leading U.S. cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. The NCCN Guidelines are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer care and the most thorough and frequently updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine.

GE HealthCare’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segment is a global leader in imaging agents used to support around 130 million procedures per year globally, equivalent to four patient procedures every second. Its Molecular Imaging portfolio combines established proprietary products across cardiology, neurology and oncology, with an innovative pipeline, all aimed at enabling better informed diagnosis and monitoring for improved therapy decision making and clinical outcomes. Learn more about Cerianna here: https://www.gehealthcare.com/products/molecular-imaging-agents/cerianna.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR CERIANNA™ (FLUORESTRADIOL F18) INJECTION

INDICATIONS AND USAGE:

CERIANNA is indicated for use with positron emission tomography (PET) imaging for the detection of estrogen receptor (ER)-positive lesions as an adjunct to biopsy in patients with recurrent or metastatic breast cancer.

Limitations of Use:

Tissue biopsy should be used to confirm recurrence of breast cancer and to verify ER status by pathology. CERIANNA is not useful for imaging other receptors, such as human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) and the progesterone receptor (PR).

Important Safety Information

CONTRAINDICATIONS

None.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Risk of Misdiagnosis

Inadequate Tumor Characterization and Other ER-Positive Pathology

Breast cancer may be heterogeneous within patients and across time. CERIANNA images ER and is not useful for imaging other receptors such as HER2 and PR. The uptake of fluoroestradiol F 18 is not specific for breast cancer and may occur in a variety of ER-positive tumors that arise outside of the breast, including from the uterus and ovaries. Do not use CERIANNA in lieu of biopsy when biopsy is indicated in patients with recurrent or metastatic breast cancer.

False Negative CERIANNA Scan

A negative CERIANNA scan does not rule out ER-positive breast cancer. Pathology or clinical characteristics that suggest a patient may benefit from systemic hormone therapy should take precedence over a discordant negative CERIANNA scan.

Radiation Risks

Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, including CERIANNA, expose patients to radiation. Radiation exposure is associated with a dose-dependent increased risk of cancer. Ensure safe drug handling and patient preparation procedures (including adequate hydration and voiding) to protect patients and health care providers from unintentional radiation exposure.

Pregnancy Status

Assessment of pregnancy status is recommended in females of reproductive potential before administering CERIANNA.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In Clinical Trials (n=1207) the most common adverse reactions seen occurred at a rate < 1% were injection-site pain and dysgeusia.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy

Risk Summary

All radiopharmaceuticals, including CERIANNA, have the potential to cause fetal harm depending on the fetal stage of development and the magnitude of radiation dose. Advise a pregnant woman of the potential risks of fetal exposure to radiation from administration of CERIANNA.

There are no available data on CERIANNA use in pregnant women. No animal reproduction studies using fluoroestradiol F 18 have been conducted to evaluate its effect on female reproduction and embryo-fetal development.

The estimated background risk of major birth defects and miscarriage for the indicated populations is unknown. All pregnancies have a background risk of birth defects, loss, or other adverse outcomes. In the U.S. general population, the estimated background risk of major birth defects and miscarriage in clinically recognized pregnancies is 2-4% and 15-20%, respectively.

Lactation

Risk Summary

There are no data on the presence of fluoroestradiol F 18 in human milk, or its effects on the breastfed infant or milk production. Lactation studies have not been conducted in animals. Advise a lactating woman to avoid breastfeeding for 4 hours after CERIANNA administration in order to minimize radiation exposure to a breastfed infant.

Pediatric Use

The safety and effectiveness of CERIANNA in pediatric patients have not been established.

Geriatric Use

Clinical studies of fluoroestradiol F 18 injection did not reveal any difference in pharmacokinetics or biodistribution in patients aged 65 and over.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Systemic Endocrine Therapies that Bind to ER

Drugs that bind to the ER, including SERMs and SERDs, may compete with the binding of fluoroestradiol F18 and may reduce detection of ER-positive lesions with CERIANNA.

Before administration of CERIANNA, discontinue drugs that bind to the ER, such as SERMs and SERDs, for at least 5 biological half-lives: (e.g. elacestrant for 11 days, tamoxifen for 8 weeks and fulvestrant for 28 weeks).

Prior to Cerianna administration, please read the full Prescribing Information and additional Important Safety Information here.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact GE HealthCare at 800 654 0118 (option 2 then option 1) or by email at GPV.drugsafety@gehealthcare.com or FDA at 800 FDA 1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch

______________________________ i Rubio M, et al. Invasive lobular carcinoma: symptoms, treatment, research. Breast Cancer Res. 2025 May 20. Available from: https://www.bcrf.org/about-breast-cancer/invasive-lobular-carcinoma/. ii McCart Reed AE, et al. Invasive lobular carcinoma of the breast: the increasing importance of this special subtype. Breast Cancer Res. 2021 Jan 7;23(1):6. PMID: 33413533 iii Ciriello G, et al. Comprehensive Molecular Portraits of Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer. Cell. 2015 Oct 8;163(2):506-19. PMID: 26451490 iv 2021 Projected Incidence from ACS Surveillance Research (Source: SEER data) v Pestalozzi BC, et al. International Breast Cancer Study Group. Distinct clinical and prognostic features of infiltrating lobular carcinoma of the breast: combined results of 15 International Breast Cancer Study Group clinical trials. J Clin Oncol. 2008 Jun 20;26(18):3006-14. PMID: 18458044 vi Franzoi MA, et al. Leptomeningeal carcinomatosis in patients with breast cancer. Crit Rev Oncol Hematol. 2019 Mar;135:85-94. PMID: 30819451 vii Blohmer M, et al. Patient treatment and outcome after breast cancer orbital and periorbital metastases: a comprehensive case series including analysis of lobular versus ductal tumor histology. Breast Cancer Res. 2020 Jun 26;22(1):70. PMID: 32586354

