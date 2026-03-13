Unixell Biotech receives IND clearance by FDA for its Allogeneic iPSC-Derived cell therapy, UX-GIP001, for focal Epilepsy

SHANGHAI, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 12, Unixell Biotech achieved a significant milestone as UX-GIP001, its iPSC-derived allogeneic cell therapy targeting focal epilepsy, secured Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This breakthrough marks UX-GIP001 as the first iPSC-derived allogeneic epilepsy cell therapy approved in the U.S. and simultaneously establishes it as China's pioneering cell therapy for epilepsy to advance into the clinical stage.

Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder affecting over 70 million people worldwide. It is prevalent in infants and the elderly, and can be triggered by events like brain injury or surgical trauma. While resection and neurostimulation help some, they have significant side effects, so innovative therapies are urgently needed to selectively target epileptic foci while preserving healthy tissue and avoiding drug effects.

In epilepsy patients, impaired GABAergic interneurons drive neural hyperexcitability and seizures. UX-GIP001 targets this by leveraging Unixell's proprietary stem cell technology to produce inhibitory neural progenitor cells through directed differentiation. After transplantation, it reconstructs inhibitory circuits, suppressing seizures. The preclinical studies have demonstrated the efficacy of UX-GIP001 in epileptic animal models and its safety profile, supporting progression to clinical trials. Phase 1 study is planned to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of UX-GIP001 for drug-resistant epilepsy patients.

With UX-GIP001 advancing into the clinical stage, Unixell Biotech has established a core product pipeline targeting Parkinson's disease and epilepsy—two areas burdened by significant unmet clinical needs. The company is simultaneously advancing both autologous and allogeneic cellular therapy strategies, building a comprehensive product matrix that spans diverse indications and treatment scenarios. Leveraging its internationally leading human pluripotent stem cell R&D platform and sophisticated neural cell directed differentiation technology, Unixell Biotech is continuously expanding its capabilities to develop and translate cellular drugs for multiple indications. Driven by scientific evidence, the company is dedicated to building a long-term competitive, innovative cellular therapy platform, striving to deliver safer and more effective breakthrough treatment options for patients worldwide!

Shanghai UniXell Biotechnology Co., Ltd. was established in 2021, specializing in the research and development of cell therapy drugs for neurological diseases, including Parkinson's disease and epilepsy.

The company is equipped with a 4,000-square-meter R&D center and GMP facilities. It has developed four major innovative technology platforms based on reprogramming technology, stem cell differentiation technology, SISBAR lineage tracing technology, and high-precision gene editing. These platforms facilitate the development and production of neural cell drugs with higher purity and more stable efficacy, ensuring efficient and safe clinical treatment outcomes. As of the present, UniXell has successfully obtained several rounds of financing from esteemed investors, such as Hillhouse Capital, CDH Investments, Fosun Group, Sherpa Healthcare Partners, TF Capital and Tasly Capital, among others. This underscores the robust market confidence in its pioneering therapeutic solutions and its potential for growth.

