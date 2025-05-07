University of Delaware Study Identifies Optimal Formulation of ZIVO’s Active Ingredients for Further Testing to Mitigate Avian Influenza in Poultry

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO), a pioneering biotech/agtech R&D company dedicated to developing therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced positive results from its second collaborative study with the University of Delaware evaluating the efficacy of several formulations of ZIVO’s proprietary active ingredients in mitigating the spread of Low Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (LPAI) virus among poultry.

Building upon the outcomes of the initial study, this second study aimed to assess and compare the performance of three different ZIVO formulations in both directly challenged and contact-exposed birds. The study affirmed earlier observations that ZIVO's active ingredients may positively influence LPAI transmission dynamics, while identifying the optimal formulation for further testing.

In the first arm of the study, which involved birds receiving a direct challenge with LPAI, modest positive trends were observed in viral shedding reduction among ZIVO-treated groups compared with untreated controls. While these differences did not reach statistical significance, the findings suggest potential for ZIVO's formulations to lessen disease severity.

The second arm focused on the transmission of the virus from infected birds to naïve birds. Notably, the formulation consisting of a blend of four distinct algal-derived materials demonstrated a slower and less efficient spread of the virus. One bird treated with this combination showed no signs of infection post-exposure, indicating potential protective effects.

Brian Ladman, PhD, Principal Investigator at the University of Delaware's Department of Animal and Food Sciences, commented, "Any positive trend observed in these early-stage studies is very encouraging. Delaying transmission, even by a few days, can provide significant benefits to poultry producers by allowing more time to manage high risk or at-risk flocks effectively."

"These findings resulting from rigorous testing at the University of Delaware reinforce our commitment to developing sustainable, non-antibiotic solutions for the poultry industry. The insights gained from this study show encouraging trends and identifying a superior formulation will be instrumental in guiding our future research and product optimization efforts. Given the potential impact ZIVO’s product can have on mitigating avian influenza, a widespread issue in the nation’s large poultry industry, we submitted a funding request to the State of Michigan for $5.5 million to further our research. Additionally, we are applying for a portion of the previously announced $100 million Avian Influenza Poultry Innovation Grand Challenge from the USDA," said John Payne, Chairman and CEO of ZIVO Bioscience.

ZIVO Bioscience remains dedicated to advancing its pipeline of algal-derived compounds aimed at enhancing poultry health and productivity. The company plans to continue its collaboration with the University of Delaware to further explore and refine these interventions, including a larger scale project focused on a single formulation in order to determine the reproducibility of the observations from the first two studies.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is a research and development company with an intellectual property portfolio comprised of proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Please visit www.zivobioscience.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including with respect to the Company’s product candidate’s potential to generate revenues and the expected timeframe for results of future studies. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although ZIVO believes there is a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our products; risks that we will be unable to increase production sufficient to meet demand; risks that our products may not be ready for commercialization in a timely manner or at all; risks that our products will not perform as expected based on results of our preclinical and clinical trials; our ability to raise additional funds; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our products; changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; the size and growth potential of the markets for our products; the results of clinical trials; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and ZIVO undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available.

ZIVO Bioscience

Keith Marchiando, Chief Financial Officer

(248) 452-9866 x130

kmarchiando@zivobioscience.com

Alliance Advisors IR

Tirth T. Patel

(212) 201-6614

tpatel@allianceadvisors.com