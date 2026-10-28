SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

uniQure to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

October 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

~ uniQure to host earnings call on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET ~

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs will report third quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Management will then host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast under the Events & Presentations section of uniQure’s website at https://www.uniqure.com/investors-media/events-presentations, and following the event a replay will be archived for 90 days. Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should access the live call by dialing (646) 307-1963 or toll-free (800) 715-9871 and entering conference ID 5075555. If you are joining the conference call, please join 15 minutes before the start time.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. The approvals of uniQure’s gene therapy for hemophilia B – an historic achievement based on more than a decade of research and clinical development – represent a major milestone in the field of genomic medicine and ushers in a new treatment approach for patients living with hemophilia. uniQure is now advancing a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, Fabry disease, and other severe diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS:     
FOR MEDIA:
  
Chiara RussoTom Malone
Direct: 781-491-4371Direct: 339-970-7558
Mobile: 617-306-9137Mobile:339-223-8541
c.russo@uniQure.comt.malone@uniQure.com



Massachusetts Europe Earnings
uniQure
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Business growth or increase in professional income, business operations, investment profits or interest on savings, increase in interest rates, businessman holding gold coins forming a growing arrow symbol.
Earnings
Biogen notches 3rd straight quarter of growth thanks to newer products, Apellis
October 28, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman pushing heavy ball up the cliff. Business concept
Earnings
Novartis faces $1.9B hit from Avidity fail but maintains confidence in $12B buy
October 27, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
USD dollar banknote with USA flag and stock market graph chart for currency exchange and global trade forex concept.
Business
US biotechs take lion’s share of $54.5B VC money raised since 2025
October 26, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
German flags waving in the wind at famous Reichstag building, seat of the German Parliament (Deutscher Bundestag), on a sunny day with blue sky and clouds, central Berlin Mitte district, Germany.
Policy
Roche flags ‘final opportunity’ for Germany to reestablish as a reliable investment location
October 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor