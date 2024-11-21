Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Size to Hit USD 14.28 Billion by 2031, Coherent MI

According to Coherent MI, the global uncomplicated urinary tract infection market size is estimated to be valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 14.28 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.23% from 2024 to 2031.

The uncomplicated urinary tract infection market is primarily driven by the rapidly increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections across the globe. As per the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), UTI accounts for over 8.1 million doctor visits each year in the U.S. alone. Urinary tract infection incidences are high amongst women and the geriatric population. Further, increasing use of potent antibiotics to treat uncomplicated UTI is also contributing to market growth.

Market Trends:

Oral antibiotics segment dominates the market: Oral antibiotics such as Trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole, nitrofurantoin, and fosfomycin account for majority share of the uncomplicated UTI therapeutics market. Ease of administration and better patient compliance of oral drugs compared injectables drives segment growth.

Advent of novel therapeutics: Innovation and development of novel molecular-targeted therapies and combination therapies present lucrative opportunities. For instance, in 2021, Genesys Therapeutics announced positive Phase II data for caviurin, its first-in-class, host-targeting therapeutic candidate for uncomplicated urinary tract infections.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $7.2 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $14.28 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.23% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Treatment, By Pathogen Type, By Therapy Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing Prevalence of uUTI, especially in Sexually Active Women • Rising Antibiotic Resistance, Pushing the Need for Novel Therapies Restraints & Challenges • Lack of Novel Antibiotics, Leading to Limited Treatment Options

The treatment segment of the uncomplicated uritary tract infection market is expected to be dominated by antibiotics over the forecast period. Antibiotics account for over 70% of the treatment segment currently due to their wide acceptance and effectiveness in treating most uncomplicated urinary tract infections. Some of the commonly used antibiotics include fosfomycin, nitrofurantoin, and trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole. These antibiotics are generally prescribed as a 3 to 7 day course to fully treat the infection without complications.

Based on pathogen type, the Escherichia coli segment holds the largest share currently due to E. coli being the most common cause of uncomplicated urinary tract infections. E. coli accounts for approximately 80-85% of all uncomplicated urinary tract infections globally. The Klebsiella pneumoniae and Proteus mirabilis segments are expected to witness steady growth through 2031 driven by their increasing role in causing antibiotic-resistant infections. However, E. coli is likely to remain the dominant pathogen type over the forecast period.

The oral therapy segment dominates the therapy segment owing to the ease of administration through oral medications. Oral medications account for over 90% of therapies currently as majority of uncomplicated urinary tract infections can be treated with oral antibiotics alone. The IV therapy segment is expected to show higher growth during the forecast period due to the rise of antibiotic-resistant infections requiring in-patient treatment through IV line administration. However, oral therapies are likely to continue dominating the overall therapy segment through 2031.

Key Market Takeaways

The global uncomplicated urinary tract infection market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.23% during the forecast period 2024-2031, driven by the increasing antibiotic resistance among urinary tract infection causing pathogens. On the basis of treatment, the antibiotics segment is expected to hold a dominant position owing to its wide acceptance and effectiveness. Based on pathogen type, Escherichia coli segment is likely to dominate due to E. coli being the most common cause. Regarding therapy, the oral therapies segment is projected to hold the largest share due to ease of administration.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high disease awareness.

Key players operating in the market include GlaxoSmithKline, Iterum Therapeutics, Fimbrion Therapeutics, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Immunotek. These players are focused on developing advanced treatment solutions to overcome the rise of antibiotic resistance.

Recent Developments:

In March 2024, GSK stated that it has been advancing its work on antibiotics to combat multidrug-resistant pathogens. One key development involves a first-in-class antibiotic that showed success in treating certain bacterial infections, including urogenital infections caused by resistant pathogens. While this particular antibiotic (gepotidacin) is not specifically designed for E. coli, it showcases GSK’s focus on tackling antibiotic resistance, especially in markets like uUTI​.

In July 2023, Fimbrion Therapeutics announced the development of a novel preventive treatment for recurrent uUTIs. This marks a significant milestone in reducing infection recurrence without relying on antibiotics. The company has been working on developing a treatment that targets the bacterial adhesin FimH, a key virulence factor for urinary tract infections, rather than relying on traditional antibiotics. This approach helps reduce the recurrence of infections without contributing to antibiotic resistance. The milestone of identifying a mannose-containing small molecule inhibitor is part of their ongoing collaboration with GSK and other partners, aiming to provide a non-antibiotic, antimicrobial-sparing therapy for UTI prevention​.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Leaders

- GlaxoSmithKline

- Iterum Therapeutics

- Fimbrion Therapeutics

- Janssen Pharmaceuticals

- Inmunotek

Market Segmentation

By Treatment

Antibiotics



Vaccines

By Pathogen Type

Escherichia Coli



Klebsiella Pneumoniae



Proteus Mirabilis

By Therapy

Oral Therapies



IV Therapies

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

