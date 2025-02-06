UMC Utrecht adopts Volta Labs Callisto Sample Prep System to process thousands of samples for Whole Genome Sequencing-based prenatal and postnatal testing

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs , a leading genomics applications company, and UMC Utrecht, one of the largest public healthcare institutions in the Netherlands, today announced the adoption and deployment of the Callisto™ Sample Prep System at UMC Utrecht. This partnership will enable UMC Utrecht to streamline its workflow for providing Whole Genome Sequencing-based tests, advancing its capabilities to respond to a rapid increase of genetic testing.

“In our shift from whole exome sequencing (WES) to whole genome sequencing (WGS), we quickly realized the large technological gap we needed to bridge to process thousands of samples annually with both speed and precision,” said Marcel Nelen, Head of Genome Diagnostics at UMC Utrecht. “Callisto’s walk-away automation, powered by advanced digital fluidics, is truly a game-changer. It allows our clinical technicians to simply load 24 DNA samples and produce clinical-grade sequencing-ready libraries seamlessly in <3 hours. Importantly, library preparation on Callisto is robust and significantly reduces our cost of sequencing. Beyond our current needs, with the adoption of the Callisto system, we are also well-positioned to transition seamlessly between workflows and across sequencing technologies as the Callisto is platform agnostic.”

“It’s both a privilege and an honor to partner with UMC Utrecht, a leading clinical genomics institution,” said Udayan Umapathi, Founder and CEO of Volta Labs. “Precision temperature control and liquid manipulation on the Callisto Sample Prep System enable the generation of the highest-quality libraries for Illumina sequencing. The system delivers libraries with highly consistent fragment lengths and insert sizes, significantly reducing batch-to-batch and technician-to-technician variability. We are excited about the potential to reduce sequencing costs by allowing UMC Utrecht to load more samples per flow cell, a benefit made possible by low duplication rates and uniform read length distribution achieved through Callisto’s exceptional library preparation consistency. We are thrilled to see Callisto adopted in a clinical setting, where it delivers clinical-grade whole genomes with unmatched quality, cost-efficiency, and ease of use.”

UMC Utrecht is scheduled to present the results from their initial runs with the Callisto™ Sample Prep System at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 2025 General Meeting.

Volta Labs announced its first commercial shipments of the Callisto™ Sample Prep System in August 2024, with several instruments now placed across North America and Europe. Following the highly successful collaboration and deployment at UMC Utrecht, Volta Labs is poised to deepen its presence in the clinical market.

The simplicity of the platform, combined with its versatile applications—including DNA extractions, library preparations, and highly reliable hybrid capture workflows—makes it an ideal solution for both small- and large-scale clinical diagnostic and translational labs. With its user-friendly interface and robust performance, the Callisto system is set to drive innovation and efficiency in clinical genomics.

About Volta Labs

Volta Labs is a genomics applications company that has developed a cutting-edge digital fluidics platform to maximize performance and scalability of sample preparation in genomics while providing unparalleled consistency. Volta is transforming the way biological research and analyses are performed, allowing scientists to focus on what they do best -- pushing the boundaries of biology.

About UMC Utrecht

the Netherlands

UMC Utrecht is one of the largest public health care institutions in the Netherlands, and is a leading international university medical center generating, testing, sharing, and applying knowledge on health, illness, and health care for the benefit of patients and society.

