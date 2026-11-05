UCB opens applications for 2027 UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship™

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the opening of applications for the third annual UCB U.S. Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship™, supporting individuals impacted by myasthenia gravis (MG), including patients, caregivers, and family members pursuing higher education. To learn more about the UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship or to apply online, visit www.UCBMGScholarship.com. In 2027, UCB will again award 15 scholarships. The application deadline is January 31, 2027.

"For three years, the UCB U.S. Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship has celebrated the resilience, determination, and aspirations of people impacted by MG," said Kimberly Moran, PhD, MBA, SVP & Head, U.S. Rare Diseases, UCB. "As applications open again this year, we're proud to continue investing in the educational goals of patients, caregivers, and family members who are pursuing their dreams despite the challenges MG can bring. Supporting people beyond medicine remains a core part of our commitment to the MG community."

Since its launch, the scholarship program has helped recipients pursue a wide range of educational and professional goals, from undergraduate and graduate degrees to specialized certifications and career advancement opportunities.

A 2025 scholarship recipient and caregiver of her mother living with MG, Joleen Rockhill of Clearwater, Florida, exemplifies the lasting impact of the UCB U.S. Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship. Joleen recently earned her doctorate in nursing practice from Galen College of Nursing, achieving a significant milestone in her academic journey.

"As I near the end of this academic journey, I also want to take a moment to thank UCB for the support and financial assistance I've received throughout this program. I honestly don't know if I would have been able to complete my doctoral degree without it," said Joleen. "This experience has helped me grow tremendously, not only professionally, but also as a volunteer with the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America and as an advocate for the MG community."

Today, Ms. Rockhill is applying her education and lived experience to improve care for people living with MG. She is developing continuing education courses designed to help first responders and nurses better recognize MG exacerbations, understand oxygen-related considerations for MG patients, and identify medications that may be safe or unsafe for this population. She is also developing a high-fidelity simulation experience designed to help patients and caregivers build confidence in recognizing urgent symptoms, navigating emergency situations, and preparing for hospitalization. While the experience may be featured at future patient conferences, Ms. Rockhill's long-term vision is to expand its reach through educational programs, patient and caregiver initiatives, and potentially virtual and technology-enabled formats to make the experience accessible to a broader community of people affected by MG and other rare diseases.

"When my mother was first diagnosed, an experience like this would have meant so much to me," said Joleen. "My hope is to create opportunities for patients and caregivers to safely work through urgent or emergent scenarios before they encounter them in real life. Over time, I would love to see this evolve beyond a single event and become available through additional educational programs and potentially even computer-based or virtual experiences for families who may not be able to travel. Navigating a new and unpredictable disease can be overwhelming, and I know that firsthand. Even as an experienced critical care nurse, there were times when I felt unprepared to manage the more unstable aspects of my mother's MG. If this project can help reduce some of that fear while giving patients and caregivers greater confidence in recognizing and responding to concerning situations, I believe it could have a meaningful impact."

Visit the UCB MG Scholarship website to learn more about the program, hear from past recipients, and submit an application.

For further information, contact UCB:

U.S. Communications



Becky Malone



T: +19196059600



Email: becky.malone@ucb.com

Investor Relations



Yvonne Naughton



T: +441753447521



Email: yvonne.naughton@ucb.com

Sahar Yazdian



T: +3225599137



Email: sahar.yazdian@ucb.com

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 9000 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of €7.7 billion in 2025. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB).

About the UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship™

The UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship offers educational scholarships to people living with myasthenia gravis and their immediate family members who are pursuing further education, whether they are continuing their education or aiming to gain new career skills. The scholarship can be used for an associate's, undergraduate, graduate degree, or specialty/trade school certificate. Scholarship requirements and limitations apply. For more information, please visit www.ucbmgscholarship.com.

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Important factors that could result in such differences include but are not limited to: global spread and impacts of wars and pandemics, changes in general economic, business and competitive conditions, the inability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or to obtain them on acceptable terms or within expected timing, costs associated with research and development, changes in the prospects for products in the pipeline or under development by UCB, effects of future judicial decisions or governmental investigations, safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, product liability claims, challenges to patent protection for products or product candidates, competition from other products including biosimilars, changes in laws or regulations, exchange rate fluctuations, changes or uncertainties in tax laws or the administration of such laws, and hiring and retention of its employees. There is no guarantee that new product candidates will be discovered or identified in the pipeline, or that new indications for existing products will be developed and approved. Movement from concept to commercial product is uncertain; preclinical results do not guarantee safety and efficacy of product candidates in humans. So far, the complexity of the human body cannot be reproduced in computer models, cell culture systems or animal models. The length of the timing to complete clinical trials and to get regulatory approval for product marketing has varied in the past and UCB expects similar unpredictability going forward. Products or potential products which are the subject of partnerships, joint ventures or licensing collaborations may be subject to disputes between the partners or may prove to be not as safe, effective or commercially successful as UCB may have believed at the start of such partnership. UCB's efforts to acquire other products or companies and to integrate the operations of such acquired companies may not be as successful as UCB may have believed at the moment of acquisition. Also, UCB or others could discover safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with its products and/or devices after they are marketed. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of UCB's products that implicate an entire class of products may have a material adverse effect on sales of the entire class of affected products. Moreover, sales may be impacted by international and domestic trends toward managed care and health care cost containment, including pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, and the reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers as well as legislation affecting biopharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement activities and outcomes. Finally, a breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of UCB's data and systems.

Given these uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and do not reflect any potential impacts from the evolving conflicts, wars, pandemics, as well as any other adversity, unless indicated otherwise. The company continues to follow the development diligently to assess the financial significance of these events, as the case may be, to UCB.

UCB expressly disclaims any obligation or duty to update any forward-looking statements in this press release, either to confirm the actual results or to report or reflect any change in its forward-looking statements with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless such statement is required pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.

UCB Myasthenia Gravis Scholarship™ is a trademark of the UCB Group of Companies.



©2026 UCB, Inc., Smyrna, GA 30080. All rights reserved. US-DA-2600912

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