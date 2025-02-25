U.S. Pharmaceutical Water Market Size to Surpass USD 16,950 Mn by 2034

According to latest report, the U.S. pharmaceutical water market size was estimated at USD 7,090 million in 2024 and is projected to surpass around USD 16,950 million by 2034, exhibiting at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.11% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Water Market Report Highlights

• By type, the water for injection type segment dominated the U.S. pharmaceutical water market with the largest share in 2024.

• By type, the HPLC grade water type segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

• By application, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies application segment accounted for the largest share of the U.S. pharmaceutical water market in 2024.

• By application, the academics and research laboratories application segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The U.S. pharmaceutical water market is expanding due to rising chronic illness and growing demand to prevent this illness, with vaccines fueling market growth.

The U.S. pharmaceutical water market is a crucial component of the wider healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, as water is the primary element used in the production of pharmaceutical products like oral medications, various vaccines, different kinds of injectables, and many topical products used to treat the outer layer of skin. The water quality used in the production process is highly regulated to comply with safety regulations. The growth of this market is attributed to several measures, such as continuous demand for high-quality products for professional purposes. Further rising emphasis on stringent regulations regarding safety standards for the quality of water ensures that manufacturers invest in advanced water purification processes first. Additionally, the expansion of biotechnology and the development of customized medicine are other factors in the market's growth.

Additionally, AI is significantly revolutionizing the U.S. pharmaceutical water market. Integration of AI technologies with pharmaceutical water production holds the potential to produce highly pure water, which is an ideal requirement for products needed in the pharmaceutical sector, like injectables, syringes, and vaccines for various illnesses. By looking at this, many pharmaceutical companies are trying to adopt artificial intelligence to manufacture high-quality pharmaceutical products. AI further helps pharmaceutical companies to streamline their operations, ensure their quality to comply with safety regulations set by regulatory bodies, lower downtime, and optimize supply chain management, which further drives innovation in the product, propelling market growth. In addition to this, AI uses algorithms to detect flawed material and possible hurdles to developing novel pharmaceutical products, which helps minimize errors making it easy to asses professionals working on the project. The high burden of chronic diseases across the globe and the U.S. led to the growing production of biopharmaceuticals like monoclonal antibodies, plasma, vaccines, and proteins, which are majorly used to innovate life-saving drugs in the U.S. region. Many leading players have been inclined to adopt innovative water purification systems that improve the quality of water used in pharmaceutical production.

In September 2023, Veolia Water Technologies launched the PURELAB Pharma Compliance package. It is designed for businesses that need a reliable supply of ultrapure water (UPW) for quality control (QC) laboratories. The package includes all essential validation and certification software.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Water Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 7,740 Million Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 16,950 Million Growth rate (Revenue) CAGR of 9.11% from 2025 to 2034 Actuals 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/ billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Application Country scope U.S. Key companies profiled B. Braun Melsungen AG, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Intermountain Life Sciences, Cytiva (Danaher), Standard Reagents, Pvt. Ltd., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, CovaChem, LLC, Pfizer, Inc andFresenius Kabi AG.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Water Market Trends:

• Expansion of water purification methods The U.S. pharmaceutical water market is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing inclination of manufacturers towards adopting various methods to ultra-purify water that will be used in pharmaceutical treatments. Manufacturers use methods like reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and distillation to comply with safety regulations.

• Water recycling and sustainability with increasing environmental concerns, multiple pharmaceutical companies have sought water recycling and management solutions to minimize water usage. This inclination supports sustainability efforts and aids in optimizing operational costs, particularly in water-scarce regions.

• The adoption of injectable drugs and increasing demand for biologics, injectable drugs, and vaccines are major factors driving the need for high-quality and purified water for injections. Such products require highly purified water in the manufacturing process for pharma products, aiming to meet stringent safety requirements. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic illness and an aging population are also contributing to the increased demand for pharmaceutical products, boosting the market.

• Partnership in the pharmaceutical water market A major driving factor for the U.S. pharmaceutical water market is increasing partnerships and collaborations between leading players. These collaborations help players strengthen their roots in the market through strategic alliances. They collectively address challenges related to the availability of water and various methods to purify it.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Water Market Segment Insights

By type

By type, the water for injection segment accounted for the largest market share, thus dominating the U.S. pharmaceutical water market. The segment is expanding due to the increasing production of vaccines for chronic illness and other infectious diseases frequently spreading globally, affecting millions of lives adversely. The water used for injection must be highly pure to avoid infections and impurities that may enter the bloodstream through injection. Thus, sterile water is widely used in pharmaceutical formulation products like injectables, infusions, and sterile solutions. Also, regulatory agencies such as United States Pharmacopeia, along with other worldwide pharmacopeias, ensure stringent quality standards for water used in injections to meet safety standards and comply with good manufacturing practices. In July 2022, ILC Dover LP, a leader in single-use solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, unveiled WFI to the biotherapeutics field, showcasing the increasing need for high-quality water in drug production.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Water Market Revenue, By Type, 2022-2024 (USD Bn)

By Type 2022 2023 2024 HPLC Grade Water 7.55 8.19 8.11 Water for Injection 27.43 30.69 33.29

On the other hand, the HPLC-grade water segment is anticipated to witness a rapid growth rate during the foreseeable period. HPLC stands for high-performance liquid chromatography grade water. The water belonging to this type is ultra-pure, having a conductivity of 16 to 18 megaohms and low ultraviolet absorbance, making it an ideal choice to use for pharmaceutical purposes. This water is mainly used for mobile phase and sample preparation. The factors that are expected to boost this segment's growth include strict regulations regarding water quality, rising demand for ultra-pure water to comply with safety rules, and the development of complex drug formulations with it.

By application

By applying the pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm's segment, it is estimated to have the largest market share, hence dominating the market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand and production of biologics and vaccines for various diseases. Ultra-pure water is required for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, which are mainly used for several stages. Pharmaceutical water is mainly used for drug formulation, cleaning equipment, and quality measurement. The US FDA is a renowned regulatory agency that sets safety standards to ensure the production of high-quality water output by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as they have the resources, expertise, and robust infrastructure to achieve this target.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Water Market Revenue, By Application, 2022-2024 (USD Bn)

By Application 2022 2023 2024 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies 19.97 21.30 23.78 Academics & Research Laboratories 14.79 15.39 19.16

By application, the academics and research segment are expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the foreseeable period. Research laboratories require high-purity water for research purposes, and increasing demand for various research in the pharmaceutical sector augments the segment's growth. To develop drugs and vaccines for chronic illness and rare diseases, laboratories opt for substantial investment to develop these products owing to the huge demand. For instance, in July 2023, a leading pharmaceutical company, Nexus Pharmaceuticals, launched the company’s sterile water for injection. It is made available in two batches of 10 ml and 20 ml single-dose vials, which are approved by the U.S. FDA.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Water Market Recent Developments:

• In July 2024, Evotec SE and Pfizer introduced a multi-year partnership with options, licensing, and a far-reaching master research agreement to focus on preliminary research for infectious and metabolic diseases. The tie-up between the companies is expected to boost technological innovations in water treatment systems especially for pharmaceutical applications.

• In May 2024, Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on essential injectable drugs, announced an FDA-approved injection for magnesium sulfate in water dedicated to the United States market. This product is recommended for the prevention and treatment of seizures in cases of preeclampsia and eclampsia.

In September 2023, Veolia Water Technologies launched the PURELAB pharma compliance package, particularly curated for business needs like a reliable supply of ultra-pure water for quality control purposes in laboratories. The package is made up of all necessary validation and certification software.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Water Market Top Key Companies:

• Baxter International, Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Braun Melsungen AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

• Cytiva (Danaher)

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Pfizer, Inc.

• CovaChem, LLC

• Intermountain Life Sciences

U.S. Pharmaceutical Water Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the global U.S. Pharmaceutical Water Market

By Type

HPLC Grade Water

Water for Injection

By Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academics & Research Laboratories

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa

