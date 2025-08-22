U.S. Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size to Reach USD 16.18 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the U.S. clinical laboratory services market size is expected to be worth around 16.18 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 10.35 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 16.18% from 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. clinical laboratory services market is growing due to these laboratory services significantly providing precise treatment planning, diagnosis, and monitoring health people. These laboratory professionals offer clinical data and services that contribute to the efficient delivery of care in the complex medical care system. U.S. clinical laboratories serve as the foundation for public health readiness and response, as well as for everyday diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of disease. Well-organized lab outcomes delivery not only speeds up diagnoses but also reduces errors and optimizes workflows. Laboratory services in hospitals play a significant role in the identification and diagnosis of infection.

U.S. Clinical Laboratory Services Market Highlights:

• By test type, the clinical chemistry segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024.

• By test type, the cytology testing segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.

• By application, the bioanalytical & lab chemistry services segment held the largest market share in 2024.

• By application, the toxicology testing services segment is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period.

• By service provider, the hospital-based laboratories segment captured the largest market revenue share in 2024.

• By service provider, the stand-alone laboratories segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Clinical laboratories are medical care facilities offering a broad range of laboratory techniques that aid clinicians in identifying, treating, and managing patients. Clinical laboratories employ pathologists, lab biochemists, laboratory assistants, laboratory managers, biomedical scientists, therapeutic laboratory technicians, health laboratory assistants, phlebotomists, and histology technicians. Clinical laboratory authorities perform various tasks, involving advancing and validating novel laboratory tests, evaluating and crucial the analytical and clinical performance, assigning laboratory outcomes to clinicians, providing valuable education and guidance to the medical team, assessing the affordable and intrinsic value.

Clinical laboratories are seeing the growing adoption of automation and artificial intelligence. These systems, primarily deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic to handle the surge in testing volumes, are presently being used to streamline different laboratory procedures. These systems lower manual steps, enhance the reproducibility of results, and improve the overall effectiveness of laboratories. AI, on the other hand, is transforming diagnostics by allowing rapid and more precise analysis of complex information. AI-driven devices are predominantly beneficial in areas like pathology, where they assist in the interpretation of microscopic images and the identification of irregularities.

⬥︎ For Instance, In May 2025, Elegen, the leader in next-generation cell-free DNA manufacturing, announced the early access launch of ENFINIA IVT Ready DNA. An expansion of its ENFINIA platform, this new product is delivered ready-to-use with the requisite poly(A) tail already encoded.

Latest Trends of the Market

⬥︎ In February 2025, the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM, formerly AACC) released a position statement emphasizing that limited access to quality clinical laboratory services is impeding children’s health, and that action must be taken to address this significant problem. In particular, the statement calls on Congress to increase funding for programs such as the Children’s Health Insurance Program and newborn screening to create a more equitable healthcare landscape for children.

⬥︎ In April 2025, the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a constituent board of the Quality Council of India (QCI), today launched its new Medical Application Portal designed for ISO 15189:2022 applicant laboratories. The online portal was unveiled during a virtual event titled “GOING LIVE”, marking a major step in NABL’s mission to enhance ease, efficiency, and transparency in the accreditation process.

Increasing Adoption of Next-generation Sequencing (NGS): Market’s Largest Potential

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a ground-breaking novelty transforming clinical laboratories. NGS enables the fast and comprehensive analysis of genetic material, offering insights into the genetic basis of diseases and allowing targeted medicine. This technology is specifically helpful in oncology, where it supports identifying genetic mutations that drive cancer progression and data-targeted treatment approaches. The integration of NGS in the routine clinical practice has led to the advancement of developed diagnostic tests that detect a broad range of genetic disorders. These tests are becoming progressively accessible, with advancements in sequencing technology and cost reductions. NGS is poised to become a standard device in clinical laboratories, providing unprecedented chances for early disease identification and personalized treatment.

⬥︎ For Instance, In August 2025, BioMark Diagnostics Inc. announced the completion of a strategic laboratory equipment leasing agreement, substantially doubling BioMark’s testing capacity and positioning the Company for the imminent commercial launch of its lung cancer assay. This critical advancement in its operational capabilities solidifies the expansion of its diagnostic and research services and positions the Company as a central hub for innovation, high-throughput diagnostics, and collaborative ventures.

Report Scope of U.S. Clinical Laboratory Services Market

