U.S. Air Force Selects Cresilon’s TRAUMAGEL Through AFWERX SBIR Program to Advance Hemorrhage Control for Military Use

Phase I contract supports the development of TRAUMAGEL for military personnel operating without immediate access to medical support

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresilon Inc. ("Cresilon"), a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company focused on hemostatic medical device technologies, announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract focused on TRAUMAGEL® to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on June 22nd 2026, Cresilon will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"Uncontrolled hemorrhage remains the leading cause of preventable death on the battlefield, and current hemostatic solutions can be difficult to use in the most demanding operational settings," said Joe Landolina, co-founder and CEO of Cresilon. "Selection through AFWERX recognizes TRAUMAGEL's potential to address some of the most challenging hemorrhage control scenarios faced by military personnel. This contract will help evaluate the technology in settings where immediate medical support may not be available."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of War, or the U.S. government.

About Cresilon



Cresilon® is a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic medical devices utilizing the company's proprietary hydrogel technology. The company's plant-based technology has revolutionized the current standard by stopping bleeding in seconds. The company's current and future product lines target trauma care, biosurgery, and animal health. Cresilon's mission is to save lives. The company was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies and named an EMS World Innovation Awards winner for TRAUMAGEL. For more information about Cresilon, visit www.cresilon.com.

About AFRL



The Air Force Research Laboratory is the Department of the Air Force's primary scientific research and development center and one of six centers within Air Force Materiel Command. AFRL leads the discovery, development and delivery of technologies for air, space and the multidomain. With a workforce spanning seven mission areas at more than 40 locations worldwide, AFRL conducts research ranging from basic science to advanced technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX



AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a division within the Air Force Research Laboratory, partners with small businesses, startups and nontraditional vendors to address challenges facing Airmen and Guardians. Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, AFWERX strengthens the defense industrial base by expanding access to innovators, building partnerships and accelerating the transition of critical technologies to operational capability. In fiscal year 2025, AFWERX awarded more than 1,000 contracts totaling $1.37 billion and achieved 438 Phase III transitions valued at $8.1 billion. For more information, visit afwerx.com.

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SOURCE Cresilon