Twist Bioscience to Report Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results on Monday, May 4, 2026

Company to host conference call at 8:00 AM ET

Investor Day Scheduled for May 21, 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a mid-cap growth and value biotech company, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fiscal 2026 second quarter ended March 31, 2026, before the opening of the market on May 4, 2026. The company plans to hold a conference call and live audio webcast for analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide an update on the company’s business. The press release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call through the Investor Relations section under the “Company” tab at www.twistbioscience.com. Twist will also host an Investor Day for analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Details

The conference call will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section under the “Company” tab at www.twistbioscience.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone must register on the Company’s Investor Relations website or by clicking here. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast replay will be available for two weeks.

Investor Day to take place May 21, 2026

Twist will host an Investor Day for analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, May 21, 2026. The event will feature a tour of the company’s manufacturing facility, showcase of automation, multiple customer talks, as well as presentations from several Twist senior leaders highlighting the company’s strategic initiatives, growth opportunities and roadmap ahead. The webcast of management presentations will begin at 11:00 am PT.

Investor Day Webcast Details

The Investor Day will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section under the “Company” tab at www.twistbioscience.com. The webcast replay will be available for two weeks. Institutional investors and analysts who are interested in attending in person should reach out to Angela Bitting, SVP, Corporate Affairs.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

At Twist Bioscience, our customizable solutions across the biological continuum raise the bar in diagnostics, therapeutics, industrial, agriculture and research markets.

We drive innovation with confidence, without compromise. Whether delivering oligos, genes, proteins, libraries, characterization data, antibody discovery solutions, or NGS workflow tools, our scientific expertise and exceptional customer experience help navigate complex challenges, all with precision and at the scale and speed customers require. By enhancing R&D efficiency at every turn, we give scientists more shots on goal – more experiments, more iterations, more chances for remarkable discoveries.

Together, we stand with customers in the relentless pursuit of progress, backed by enterprise reliability, to shape a healthier and more sustainable future for all. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.twistbioscience.com.

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For Investors:

Angela Bitting

SVP, Corporate Affairs

925-202-6211

abitting@twistbioscience.com

For Media:

Amanda Houlihan

Communications Manager

774-265-5334

ahoulihan@twistbioscience.com