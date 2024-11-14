Twist Bioscience to Present at 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience, and Adam Laponis, CFO of Twist Bioscience, will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in Coral Gables, Florida.





The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” page of the investor relations section of the company’s website here. A replay of the presentation will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live events.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

