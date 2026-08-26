Tvardi Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tvardi”) (NASDAQ: TVRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral, small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat inflammatory and proliferative diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: 1-on-1 Meetings

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Location: Boston, MA

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and 1-on-1 Meetings

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Time: 10:55 AM ET

Location: New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Company Presentation and 1-on-1 Meetings

Date: Monday, September 14, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Location: New York, NY

The corporate presentation and H.C. Wainwright webcast will be accessible on Tvardi Investors’ website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral, small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat inflammatory and proliferative diseases with significant unmet need. STAT3 is a central mediator across critical signaling pathways that drive immune dysregulation, inflammation and proliferation, survival and, is also positioned at the intersection of many signaling pathways integral to the survival and immune evasion of cancer cells. TTI-109 is an oral prodrug of TTI-101, Tvardi's first STAT3 inhibitor, designed to deliver equivalent exposure with improved tolerability. In a completed Phase 1 healthy volunteer study, TTI-109 demonstrated pharmacodynamic STAT3 target engagement, with reductions across disease-relevant cellular and humoral immune cell populations. The Company has selected ulcerative colitis as the initial indication for TTI-109 and plans to initiate a clinical trial pending IND clearance and the availability of additional funding. Tvardi is also conducting a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of TTI-101 in hepatocellular carcinoma ( NCT05440708 ). To learn more, please visit tvarditherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

Contacts:

For Tvardi:

Tvardi Investor Relations

ir@tvardi.com

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com