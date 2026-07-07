Turn Therapeutics to Host Webcast Presenting Comprehensive Interim Analysis and Optimized Stage 2 Design for GX-03 in Atopic Dermatitis

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turn Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted, non-systemic therapies for inflammatory skin diseases, today announced it will host a live webcast on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, to present key findings from the comprehensive interim analysis of its ongoing adaptive Phase 2 trial of GX-03 in atopic dermatitis. The Company will issue a press release tomorrow morning detailing these findings together with the optimized Stage 2 study design that will guide completion of the Phase 2 program.

Following the preliminary interim assessment announced in June, the Company conducted a detailed multi-week review of the Stage 1 dataset within the trial's adaptive framework. The review was overseen by Dr. Bruce Stouch, the study's lead biostatistician, and Dr. Stephen Hahn, Executive Clinical and Regulatory Lead, and evaluated efficacy and study design considerations to inform the design of Stage 2.

Webcast Details

Turn Therapeutics' live webcast will begin on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Bradley Burnam, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Hahn will host the call. The live webcast can be accessed via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jix773zk or the Investors section on the Company's website, https://ir.turntherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

About Turn Therapeutics

Turn Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted, localized therapies for inflammatory and infectious skin diseases. GX-03 is Turn Therapeutics' lead investigational topical candidate being developed as a targeted, non-systemic treatment for atopic dermatitis, designed to deliver biologic-level efficacy without the trade-offs of injectable administration or systemic immunosuppression.

Investor Relations / Media Contact

Sasha Damouni Ellis

The Damouni Group

Sasha@damounigroup.com