TuHURA Biosciences (Nasdaq: HURA) Announces Webcast Replay of Panel Presentation at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit, Presented by Maxim Group LLC

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) (“TuHURA” or the “Company”), a Phase 3 registration-stage immune-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy, today announced that TuHURA recently participated at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit, Presented by Maxim Group LLC.

As part of the event, Dr. James Bianco, President and Chief Executive Officer of TuHURA participated in the Precision and Immune Oncology panel. To access the webcast replay, sign up to become anM-Vest member.

About TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. TuHURA is preparing to initiate a single randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial of IFx-2.0 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in first line treatment for advanced or metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

In addition to its innate immune response agonist candidates, TuHURA is leveraging its Delta receptor technology to develop first-in-class bi-specific ADCs, and PDCs targeting Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells to inhibit their immune suppressing effects on the tumor microenvironment to prevent T cell exhaustion and acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies.

For more information, please visit tuhurabio.com and connect with TuHURA on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

