SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

TScan Therapeutics to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidate is in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHA™ Phase 1 heme trial). The Company is in early stages of developing methods for in vivo engineering to treat solid tumors. The Company is also applying its target discovery platform to discover novel targets in various T cell-mediated autoimmune disorders.

Investor and Media Contact

Caileigh Dougherty
857-399-9890
ir@tscan.com


Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration with handshake, rocket launch and sales chart
Business
11 Startups Selected for National Life Sciences Accelerator Program
April 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Orlando, Florida
Immunology and inflammation
AAD 2026: Sanofi, Incyte, Roivant and Alumis Make Headway Into Skin Diseases
March 31, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
command failed. Business team walk in a line following faulty orders vector
Layoffs
Takeda Restructuring Could Push More Than 600 US Staffers Out of Jobs
March 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of scientists working in lab
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Clinical Professionals Now
March 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel