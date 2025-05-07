Trogenix Further Strengthens its Scientific Advisory Board with the Appointment of World-Leading Experts, Prof Nada Jabado and Prof Burkhard Becher

Edinburgh, UK, 7 May 2025 - Trogenix Ltd (“Trogenix”), a pioneering biotech company dedicated to developing innovative cancer therapies, today announces the appointment of Prof Nada Jabado and Prof Burkhard Becher to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), effective immediately. Together, these new SAB members will strengthen the Company's scientific capabilities in developing targeted cancer treatments, with Prof Jabado bringing world-class expertise in paediatric neuro-oncology and Prof Becher contributing cutting-edge insights in immunotherapy. Both individuals join Trogenix’s existing SAB members comprising world-leading experts spanning gene regulation, gene delivery, immunotherapy, neurosurgery, oncology and regenerative medicine.

Prof Nada Jabado is a Professor of Paediatrics at McGill University and a paediatric haematologist-oncologist at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, whose groundbreaking work has created a paradigm shift in cancer following the identification of histone mutations as the critical drivers of paediatric gliomas. Nada began her career as an independent investigator at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre, pioneering a research programme in paediatric brain tumours, which is now unparalleled. She is an Officer of the Order of Canada, a CIHR Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Paediatric Oncology, a Fellow to the Royal Society of Canada, a member of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences and has served as a member of the CIHR Governing Council. She holds a PhD in Immunology from the Marie Curie Institute and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in Biochemistry at McGill University.

Prof Burkhard Becher is Professor and Chair of the Institute of Experimental Immunology at the University of Zurich. Burkhard has authored over 270 publications exploring the cytokine-mediated communication networks that govern immune cell function in inflammation, which underpins efforts to utilise cytokine therapy in neuroinflammatory disorders and cancer immunotherapy. His work has led to transformative insights into the interplay between myeloid cells, lymphocytes and cytokines such as GM-CSF, IL-12 and IL-23. He has been recognised with numerous scientific honours, including being named a Highly Cited Researcher (Clarivate Analytics) annually since 2018, and is a recipient of the prestigious ERC Advanced Grant in 2019. He holds a PhD from the University of Cologne and conducted his graduate research in neuroimmunology at McGill University, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship at Dartmouth Medical School.

Steve Pollard, Chief Scientific Officer at Trogenix, said: “We are honoured to welcome Nada Jabado and Burkhard Becher to our Scientific Advisory Board. Both are globally recognised leaders whose pioneering work in paediatric oncology and neuroimmunology, respectively, aligns perfectly with Trogenix’s mission to transform treatment paradigms for aggressive cancers. Their insights will further elevate our already world-class SAB and each will provide invaluable guidance across our programmes and help guide future applications for our Odysseus platform.”

About Trogenix

Trogenix unites cutting-edge technologies in genomics, oncology, immunotherapy, and gene therapy to create a revolutionary therapeutic approach through its Odysseus platform. Using proven AAV vectors, our proprietary Synthetic Super-Enhancers (SSEs) are delivered directly to tumour cells without detection. Our SSEs enable unprecedented precision in gene control, effectively revealing cancer to the body's immune system and killing tumour cells. For any cells escaping Trogenix's technology, our 'Trojan horse' can counter recurrence, offering potentially curative 'one-and-done' treatments for aggressive tumours. With our lead asset showing curative potential in preclinical glioblastoma studies, we're poised to transform treatment paradigms across multiple cancer types and explore applications beyond oncology, such as regenerative medicine.

