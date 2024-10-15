TriSalus Life Sciences to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriSalus Life Sciences® Inc. (“TriSalus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLSI), an oncology company dedicated to enhancing outcomes for patients with liver and pancreatic cancer through its advanced delivery technology and novel immunotherapy, nelitolimod, announced today that Mary Szela, Chief Executive Officer and President of TriSalus, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit on Thursday, October 17, 2024.





Details for the fireside chat are as follows:

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Time: 12:30 p.m. EDT / 11:30 a.m. CDT

Presenter: Mary Szela, Chief Executive Officer and President of TriSalus

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences® is an oncology focused medical technology business providing disruptive drug delivery technology with the goal of improving therapeutics delivery to liver and pancreatic tumors.

The Company’s platform includes devices that utilize a proprietary drug delivery technology and a clinical stage investigational immunotherapy. The Company’s two FDA-cleared devices use its proprietary Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery™ (PEDD™) approach to deliver a range of therapeutics: the TriNav® Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors. PEDD is a novel delivery approach designed to address the anatomic limitations of arterial infusion for the pancreas. The PEDD approach modulates pressure and flow in a manner that delivers more therapeutic to the tumor and is designed to reduce undesired delivery to normal tissue, bringing the potential to improve patient outcomes. Nelitolimod, the Company’s investigational immunotherapeutic candidate, is designed to improve patient outcomes by treating the immunosuppressive environment created by many tumors and which can make current immunotherapies ineffective in the liver and pancreas. Patient data generated during Pressure-Enabled Regional Immuno-Oncology™ (PERIO) clinical trials support the hypothesis that nelitolimod delivered via PEDD may have favorable immune effects within the liver and systemically. The target for nelitolimod, TLR9, is expressed across cancer types and the mechanical barriers addressed by PEDD are commonly present as well. Nelitolimod delivered by PEDD will be studied across several indications in an effort to address immune dysfunction and overcome drug delivery barriers in the liver and pancreas.

In partnership with leading cancer centers across the country – and by leveraging deep immuno-oncology expertise and inventive technology development – TriSalus is committed to advancing innovation that improves outcomes for patients. Learn more at trisaluslifesci.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

