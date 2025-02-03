TriSalus Life Sciences Announces Drawdown of $10 Million Tranche Under Credit Agreement with OrbiMed

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriSalus Life Sciences® Inc. (Nasdaq: TLSI), a biomedical technology company seeking to transform outcomes for patients with solid tumors by integrating its innovative delivery technology with standard-of-care therapies and its investigational immunotherapy, today announced that it has requested a drawdown of $10 million under its previously announced $50 million credit agreement with OrbiMed, a healthcare investment firm.

Pursuant to the to the Agreement, OrbiMed agreed to provide a term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $50 million. The $10 million drawdown became available to TriSalus upon achievement of product revenue-based milestone of $30 million for the trailing 12-months ending on January 31, 2025. With the closing of the $10 million tranche, the company has drawn a total of $35 million under the credit agreement with OrbiMed.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences® is an oncology focused medical technology business providing disruptive drug delivery technology with the goal of improving therapeutic delivery to solid tumors. The Company’s platform includes devices that utilize a proprietary drug delivery technology and a clinical stage investigational immunotherapy. The Company’s two FDA-cleared devices use its proprietary Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery™ (PEDD™) approach to deliver a range of therapeutics: the TriNav® Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors as well as other solid tumors and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors. PEDD is a novel delivery approach designed to address the anatomic limitations of infusion into solid tumors. The PEDD approach modulates pressure and flow in a manner that delivers more therapeutic to the tumor and is designed to limit delivery to normal tissue, creating the potential to improve patient outcomes. Nelitolimod, the Company’s investigational immunotherapeutic candidate, is designed to improve patient outcomes by treating the immunosuppressive environment created by many tumors and which can make current immunotherapies ineffective in the liver and pancreas. Patient data generated during Pressure-Enabled Regional Immuno-Oncology™ (PERIO) clinical trials support the hypothesis that nelitolimod delivered via PEDD may have favorable immune effects within the liver and systemically. The target for nelitolimod, TLR9, is expressed across cancer types and the mechanical barriers addressed by PEDD are commonly present as well. Nelitolimod delivered by PEDD will be studied across several indications in an effort to address immune dysfunction and overcome drug delivery barriers in the liver and pancreas.

In partnership with leading cancer centers across the country – and by leveraging deep immuno-oncology expertise and inventive technology development – TriSalus is committed to advancing innovation that improves outcomes for patients. Learn more at trisaluslifesci.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

