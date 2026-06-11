Tris Pharma to Present on Dual NOP/MOP Receptor Agonist in Pain Management and Substance Use Disorder at the College on Problems of Drug Dependence (CPDD) 88th Annual Scientific Meeting, 2026

Cebranopadol is an investigational, first-in-class dual-NMR agonist in development for acute and chronic pain as well as opioid use disorder

Five scientific presentations will feature preclinical and clinical data advancing understanding of cebranopadol’s abuse potential, safety and effectiveness for opioid use disorder as well as its dual-mechanism approach to pain management and addiction

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tris Pharma, Inc. (Tris), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced five presentations on cebranopadol, an investigational dual NOP/MOP receptor agonist, in substance use disorder and pain management at the College on Problems of Drug Dependence (CPDD) 88th Annual Scientific Meeting taking place from June 13-17, 2026, in Portland, OR.

The five presentations span preclinical and clinical research and highlight cebranopadol's potential as a dual nociceptin orphanin FQ peptide (NOP) and mu-opioid peptide (MOP) receptor agonist (dual-NMR agonist) for the treatment of pain and opioid use disorder. Unlike preferential mu agonists that act mainly at the MOP receptor, cebranopadol's dual mechanism of action is designed to deliver meaningful analgesic efficacy while reducing the abuse liability and respiratory depression risks associated with drugs like oxycodone. The presentations will examine data demonstrating cebranopadol's low abuse potential and effects across a range of preclinical models, including its impact on fentanyl and heroin self-administration and fentanyl-induced respiratory depression, as well as its broader mechanistic and clinical promise in substance use disorder and pain management.



Tris Pharma Presentations

Title: Cebranopadol: A Dual NOP/MOP Receptor Agonist that Combines Marked Analgesic Effects with Minimal Abuse Potential

Format: Poster

Poster Date and Time: Sunday, June 14, 2026, 5:00-6:30PM PT

Sunday, June 14, 2026, 5:00-6:30PM PT Location: OCC, Level 1, Exhibit Hall A

OCC, Level 1, Exhibit Hall A Presenter: James Hackworth, PhD, Cebranopadol Development Lead, Tris Pharma

Title: Dual NOP/MOP Receptor Modulation: A New Paradigm for OUD



Format: Scientific Symposium

Scientific Symposium Date and Time: Monday, June 15, 2026, 10:00-11:00AM PT

Monday, June 15, 2026, 10:00-11:00AM PT Location: OCC, Level 1, Room B119

OCC, Level 1, Room B119 Presenter: Joseph Grieco, PhD, Vice President of Clinical Development, Tris Pharma

Title: Cebranopadol, a Dual NOP/MOP Agonist, Reduces Fentanyl-Induced Respiratory Depression on Fentanyl Post-Dependent Rats

Format: Poster

Poster Date and Time: Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 5:30-7:00PM PT

Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 5:30-7:00PM PT Location: OCC, Level 1, Exhibit Hall A

OCC, Level 1, Exhibit Hall A Presenter: Khyati Mehta, BDS MPH, Clinical Scientist, Tris Pharma

Title: Cebranopadol, a Novel Dual NOP/MOP Receptor Agonist Reduces the Motivation for Fentanyl and Heroin Self-Administration in the Rats

Format: Oral Presentation (Oral Session #52- Portland Trailblazers: Novel Addiction Treatments)

Oral Presentation (Oral Session #52- Portland Trailblazers: Novel Addiction Treatments) Date and Time: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 10:00-11:00 AM PT

Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 10:00-11:00 AM PT Location: OCC, Level 1, Room B110

OCC, Level 1, Room B110 Presenter: Joseph Grieco, PhD, Vice President of Clinical Development, Tris Pharma

Title: NOP Receptor Pharmacology in Substance Use Disorder and Pain Management: Mechanistic Insights and Clinical Promise

Format: Scientific Symposium

Scientific Symposium Date and Time: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 11:15 AM-12:45 PM PT

Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 11:15 AM-12:45 PM PT Location: OCC, Level 1, Room B119

OCC, Level 1, Room B119 Presenters: Chair: Mark Greenwald, PhD, Professor and associate chair for research, Wayne State University Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences Co-Chair: James Hackworth, PhD, Cebranopadol Development Lead, Tris Pharma Speakers: Joseph Grieco, PhD , Vice President of Clinical Development, Tris Pharma; Roberto Ciccocioppo , Professor of Pharmacology, University of Camerino; Megan Shram , Principal at Altreos Research; and Larry Toll , Professor, Biomedical Science, FAU Brain Institute Investigator, Schmidt College of Medicine







Research Support:

Research reported in this press release was supported in part by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under Award Number UG3DA059285. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIDA or NIH.

About Tris Pharma, Inc.

Tris Pharma, Inc. is a privately held, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical commercial-stage company that is applying drug development capabilities and proprietary technologies to transform the treatment of ADHD, pain, and disorders of the central nervous system into advanced, targeted drug delivery. Tris markets a portfolio of best-in-class ADHD products and is developing a robust pipeline of differentiated near-term drug candidates.

For more information, visit www.trispharma.com.

Contact:

Cheryl Patnick

Tris Pharma

732-823-4940

Media Contact:

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

MHawtin@lifescicomms.com