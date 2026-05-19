TRIANA Biomedicines Announces the Appointment of Mohan Bala as Chief Operating Officer and Attracts Leading Experts to its Scientific Advisory Board

COO appointment strengthens the leadership team in support of long-term growth and continued advancement of molecular glue degrader pipeline

Addition of Drs. Maria Koehler and David Tuveson strengthens Scientific Advisory Board

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ALK--TRIANA Biomedicines, Inc. (TRIANA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing a target-first and proximity-first molecular glue discovery platform to address difficult to drug disease targets, today announced the appointment of Dr. Mohan Bala as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Additionally, Drs. Maria Koehler and David Tuveson join the Company’s growing Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Mohan Bala, PhD, brings more than 30 years of industry experience in program leadership, program development, market access, product strategy, and business development to TRIANA. His expertise spans the full development continuum, from early to late-stage programs, across both small biotech and large pharmaceutical organizations. He was closely involved in the launch of seven successful oncology products globally. Prior to joining TRIANA, he served as Chief Development Officer at Mersana Therapeutics, where he played a key role in business development efforts that culminated in the company’s acquisition by Day One Biopharmaceuticals. Before that, he was Chief Operating Officer at Constellation Pharmaceuticals, where he led multiple development functions, while also contributing significantly to the business activities that led to the company’s acquisition by MorphoSys. Earlier in his career, Dr. Bala held roles of increasing responsibility at TESARO, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Centocor, and Research Triangle Institute. He holds a PhD in Management Science from the University of Chicago.

“Mohan’s drug development prowess and his thoughtful approach to strategy, product positioning and market access makes him a strong addition to TRIANA’s leadership team as we advance our molecular glue degrader pipeline,” said Dr. Patrick Trojer, President and CEO of TRIANA. “We continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with molecular glue degrader therapies, and we look forward to collaborating closely with our new SAB members, Maria and David. Their perspective will be invaluable as we shape the future of our pipeline and aim to deliver meaningful outcomes for the patients we serve.”

“I'm excited to join TRIANA at this stage of its development. I was attracted by the Company’s molecular glue technology, the experience and vision of the leadership team, and the opportunity to advance a pipeline focused on patients with significant unmet needs,” said Dr. Mohan Bala. “I am particularly encouraged by the potential of TRI-611 for ALK+ NSCLC and look forward to working with the team as TRIANA continues to advance more of its pipeline programs into the clinic.”

Maria Koehler, MD, PhD, is a board-certified hematologist-oncologist with an academic bone marrow transplant career and more than 20 years of experience in oncology drug development across leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. She currently is a Partner at Omega Funds, as well as a senior advisor to Viking Global Investors LP. Dr. Koehler serves as an independent director on the boards of Remix Therapeutics, Orum Therapeutics and Abdera Therapeutics. Previously, Dr. Koehler was Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President at Repare Therapeutics, Chief Medical Officer at Bicycle Therapeutics and Vice President of Strategy & Innovation at Pfizer Oncology. Her earlier career included senior leadership roles at AstraZeneca, GSK, and Pfizer. She earned her MD and PhD from Silesian School of Medicine in Poland.

David Tuveson, MD, PhD, FAACR is an internationally recognized physician-scientist and leader in the field of translational oncology. He serves as Director of the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Cancer Center and is the Roy J. Zuckerberg Professor of Cancer Research at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. He also serves as Chief Scientist of the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Prior to joining Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Dr. Tuveson held faculty positions at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Cambridge. He is a past President of the American Association for Cancer Research and has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Dr. Tuveson earned his MD and PhD from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed his clinical and fellowship training at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, respectively.

About TRIANA Biomedicines, Inc.

TRIANA Biomedicines is a private biotechnology company, headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, focused on building the leading molecular glue discovery platform to regulate disease targets that are difficult to address with any other modality. TRIANA’s drug discovery engine is powered by bespoke chemical libraries, deep biochemical and biological mechanistic insights in addition to high resolution structural biology. TRIANA’s target-first and proximity-first approach to molecular glue discovery is currently focused on inducing or enhancing the degradation of high-profile disease targets. The therapeutic approach pioneered by TRIANA has the potential to fundamentally change the paradigm of small molecule drug discovery and bring significant therapeutic benefits to patients.

IR@trianabio.com