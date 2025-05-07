TRIANA Biomedicines Announces the Appointment of Caroline Germa as Chief Medical Officer and Attracts Leading Drug Discovery and Development Expert to its Scientific Advisory Board

CMO appointment strengthens the leadership team in preparation for advancement of the first product into the clinic

Dr. Robert Abraham appointed as Scientific Advisory Board Chair

TRIANA Biomedicines, Inc. (TRIANA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing a target-first and proximity-first molecular glue discovery platform to address difficult to drug disease targets, today announced the appointment of Dr. Caroline Germa as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Additionally, Dr. Robert (Bob) Abraham is appointed as chair to the growing Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

"As a board-certified oncologist and experienced drug developer, Caroline's addition to the management team will provide critical support in the strategic clinical advancement of our molecular glue protein degrader programs," said Dr. Patrick Trojer, President and CEO of TRIANA. "Her extensive medical and translational science experience with small molecule cancer therapeutics will strengthen our clinical development efforts and support the progress of our product pipeline. Also, Bob's appointment as chair to our distinguished SAB reaffirms our commitment to advance additional innovative molecular glue therapies. By leveraging the collective expertise of our SAB, we aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by cancer."

"I'm excited to be leading TRIANA's clinical development efforts as we unlock the powerful therapeutic potential of molecular glue-based therapies," said Dr. Caroline Germa. "I am attracted to TRIANA's enduring R&D commitment to develop transformative medicines for patients using a rigorous scientific approach and look forward to working with the company's experienced team of researchers to expand on their innovative science."

"As TRIANA advances on their mission of delivering on the potential of molecular glue therapies, I look forward to working with the company and other members of the SAB to build on their scientific discoveries and pursue their clinical aspirations," said Dr. Robert Abraham.

Caroline Germa, MD, is an accomplished medical oncologist and clinical development leader with approximately 25 years of pharmaceutical industry experience in smaller biotech and large pharmaceutical companies, from first-in-human to registrational clinical studies. She led the initial Kisqali® program and registration, and actively contributed to the development of multiple other small molecules and biologics, of which several received FDA approval. Prior to joining TRIANA, she was the CMO at Ikena Oncology where she led the clinical efforts in developing the company's pipeline. Dr. Germa also served as the CMO at Transcenta Therapeutics, where she played a pivotal role in shaping and successfully executing on the strategic goals for the company's oncology and non-oncology portfolio, in China, US and rest of world. In addition, Dr. Germa held senior clinical leadership positions at global pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Novartis. Dr. Germa earned her Medical Doctor degree and board certification in Medical Oncology at the University of Lille, France.

Robert Abraham, PhD, is a seasoned drug discovery leader contributing to the development and registration of 11 FDA-approved oncology medicines. He is currently the Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at Engine Biosciences and a retained Scientific Advisor for Google Ventures. He was previously the Executive Vice President and Head of Cancer Biology at Odyssey Therapeutics and CSO at Vividion Therapeutics. He also held senior roles in global pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Wyeth, leading R&D teams. Prior to joining the industry, Dr. Abraham held academic appointments at the Mayo Clinic, Duke University, and the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute. He has authored more than 230 scientific publications with over 59,000 citations and is recognized globally for his work in cancer biology, immunology, and signal transduction. He earned his PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Pittsburgh and completed his postdoctoral training at the Mayo Clinic.

About TRIANA Biomedicines, Inc.

TRIANA Biomedicines is a private biotechnology company, headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts and focused on building the leading molecular glue discovery platform to regulate disease targets that are difficult to address with any other modality. TRIANA's drug discovery engine is powered by bespoke chemical libraries, deep biochemical and biological mechanistic insights in addition to high resolution structural biology. TRIANA's target-first and proximity-first approach to molecular glue discovery is currently focused on inducing or enhancing the degradation of high-profile cancer targets. The therapeutic approach pioneered by TRIANA has the potential to fundamentally change the paradigm of small molecule drug discovery and bring significant therapeutic benefits to patients.

