Trialt and Viedoc Partner to Deliver Smarter, Faster Clinical Trial Outcomes Through Connected Data and Biometrics

NEEDHAM, Mass. (April 3, 2026) — Trialt, a global clinical research organization (CRO) specializing in biostatistics, statistical programming, data management, and medical writing, announced a strategic collaboration with Viedoc, a global provider of cloud-based eClinical solutions. The collaboration is designed to help Sponsors accelerate timelines, strengthen data quality, and improve decision-making across clinical trials.

Viedoc’s cloud-based platform unifies data capture, management, and reporting in a single system, enabling sponsors and CROs to run more efficient and transparent clinical trials. With a flexible, low-code study design, teams can build and launch studies faster while maintaining full oversight of both operational and clinical data in real time. The platform’s electronic data capture (EDC) capabilities support direct data entry with built-in validation, audit trails, and global regulatory compliance, ensuring high data quality from the start. By connecting data across systems and sources, Viedoc helps reduce complexity, improve decision-making, and give sponsors greater control across the entire study lifecycle.

The collaboration is designed to help Sponsors accelerate timelines, strengthen data quality, and improve decision-making across clinical trials. This collaboration brings together two complementary strengths. Viedoc’s technology supports efficient study execution and data collection. Trialt builds on that foundation with deep biometrics expertise, helping ensure that data moves smoothly into analysis, interpretation, and submission.

The goal is to create a more connected experience where data collection and data insight work together. When that alignment is in place, teams spend less time resolving issues and more time advancing their studies.

“Clinical trials succeed when data, technology, and expertise work together,” said Yaroslav Sud, Vice President of Biometrics at Trialt. “Working with Viedoc allows us to support Sponsors with a clear path from data capture through analysis. That alignment helps teams move faster and make stronger decisions throughout the study.”

The collaboration supports a wide range of studies, including global and decentralized trials where visibility and coordination are critical. Aligning data capture with downstream biometrics early in the process helps reduce rework, improve data quality, and keep programs on track.

“At Viedoc, we believe strong partnerships are key to delivering successful clinical trials,” said Adam Alsén, Business Development Manager at Viedoc. “By combining our platform with Trialt’s expertise, we can support sponsors with both the technology and the operational know-how needed to run efficient, high-quality studies with confidence.”

To learn more about Trialt’s clinical data management services, request a call at https://trialt.com/clinical-data-management/.

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