Trevi Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-IPF interstitial lung disease (non-IPF ILD), and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that senior management will participate in the following conferences in September.

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

September 9-11, 2026, New York, New York

Fireside Chat: September 10, 10:55 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. ET

Trevi Representatives: Jennifer Good, President and CEO, and David Hastings, CFO

To register for the Fireside Chat virtually, click here.

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 14-16, 2026, New York, New York

Fireside Chat (in-person): September 14, 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Trevi Representatives: Jennifer Good, President and CEO, and Farrell Simon, Pharm.D., CCO

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

September 14-16, 2026, New York, New York

Fireside Chat: September 15, 4:50 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. ET

Trevi Representatives: Jennifer Good, President and CEO, and James Cassella, Ph.D., CDO

To register for the Fireside Chat virtually, click here.

10th Anniversary IPF Summit

September 29-October 1, 2026, Boston, Massachusetts

Panel Discussions: October 1, 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET and 3:40 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. ET

Panel 1: Which Patient-Reported Outcomes Should We Use in IPF Trials and Care to Ensure We’re Measuring What Matters to Patients

Panel 2: Translating Preclinical Combination Data into Clinical Development Strategy

Trevi Representative: James Cassella, Ph.D., CDO

To register for the summit, click here.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine extended-release) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-IPF interstitial lung disease (non-IPF ILD), and refractory chronic cough (RCC). In clinical trials, Haduvio showed a statistically-significant reduction in cough frequency, consistent across baseline cough frequencies, and showed improvements in patient-reported outcomes, in both patients with IPF-related chronic cough and in patients with RCC. Haduvio is believed to act on the cough reflex arc both centrally and peripherally as a kappa agonist and a mu antagonist (KAMA), targeting opioid receptors that play a key role in controlling chronic cough. Nalbuphine is not currently scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Chronic cough in patients with IPF and non-IPF ILD is a condition with high unmet need and no FDA-approved therapies. There are ~140,000 U.S. patients with IPF, and two-thirds of these patients are faced with uncontrolled chronic cough. Additionally, there are ~228,000 U.S. patients with non-IPF ILD, with 50-60% having uncontrolled chronic cough. The impact of chronic cough is significant, with patients coughing up to 1,500 times per day. This consistent cough, and any associated damage, may lead to a higher risk of morbidity and mortality, including worsening disease, a higher risk of progression, increased respiratory hospitalizations, and a decline in patients' quality of life.

RCC is a condition with high unmet need and no FDA-approved therapies. RCC is defined as a persistent cough lasting >8 weeks despite treatment for an underlying condition (i.e., asthma, gastroesophageal reflux disease, non-asthmatic eosinophilic bronchitis, upper airway cough syndrome, or post-nasal drip) and includes unexplained chronic cough. There are ~2-3 million U.S. patients with RCC, and it is believed to be associated with cough reflex hypersensitivity involving both the central and peripheral nervous systems. RCC is highly debilitating and may impact patients physically, psychologically, and socially.

Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow Trevi on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .



Investor Contact

Jonathan Carlson

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

(203) 654 3286

IR@trevitx.com