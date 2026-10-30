Trethera Selected as a 2026–2027 National Cancer Institute Investor Showcase Company

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trethera Corporation (“Trethera”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that it has been selected as a 2026–2027 Showcase Company in the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Investor Initiatives program.

Trethera is one of 30 companies selected from over 150 applicants, representing approximately 20% of the applicant pool. The competitive selection process draws on evaluations by more than 70 independent investors and strategic partners, who assess scientific progress, commercial potential, and investment readiness. Selected companies gain opportunities to present at national investor showcases and engage with potential financing and development partners. Feedback from industry reviewers has also helped Trethera refine its commercialization strategy and strengthen its investment proposition.

“Building a biotechnology company through challenging funding cycles takes persistence and an extraordinary team,” said Dr. Ken Schultz, Trethera Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With support from NCI, our investors, and UCLA collaborators, we have advanced our lead drug, TRE-515, from scientific discovery into clinical testing. Above all, the patients who participate in our trials give purpose to this work. Being selected for this showcase provides an opportunity to introduce our science to potential partners who can help us go further faster.”

Trethera has received three NCI SBIR grants totaling $7.0 million, supporting its Phase 1 solid tumor clinical trial and biomarker studies, and preclinical investigations combining TRE-515 with radiation therapy in prostate cancer and KRAS inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer. With NCI support, Trethera has completed a first-in-human dose escalation trial and achieved two FDA Fast Track designations in its lead oncology indications, prostate and lung cancer. Research under the two most recent NCI awards is ongoing.

Established in 2015, the NCI SBIR Investor Initiatives program connects NCI-funded biotechnology companies with institutional investors and pharmaceutical partners. A historical peer-reviewed evaluation of its cohorts documented 79 completed investment and partnership deals among participating companies, including 32 for which NCI support was reported as integral.

Trethera is one of just 13 biopharmaceutical companies among the 30 selected for the NCI Showcase, with the remaining companies focused on medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health. Trethera is also expected to appear in the program’s 2026–2027 Investor Book.

Sources: Connors B et al. Clin Transl Sci. 2021;14:2124–31; NCI Showcase Companies Website



Figure 1: Biochemical pathways for the supply of deoxyribonucleoside triphosphate pools. The salvage pathway becomes upregulated during autoimmune diseases and cancer. TRE-515 blocks the enzyme deoxycytidine kinase (dCK) in the deoxyribonucleoside salvage pathway.



About Trethera

Trethera is a clinical stage, privately held biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering the development of novel treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancers. Founded by prominent UCLA scientists, Trethera is led by experienced management and board members. Trethera's innovative approach to targeting nucleotide metabolism led to the development of TRE-515, an orally administered capsule. TRE-515 is a first-in-class clinical stage drug that inhibits deoxycytidine kinase (dCK), the rate-limiting enzyme in the nucleoside salvage pathway, one of two biosynthetic pathways that generate DNA precursors. It is believed that some forms of cancer may be preferentially dependent on the salvage pathway to support tumor growth, and certain autoimmune diseases might also respond to TRE-515 treatment. The FDA has designated TRE-515 a Fast Track drug for prostate and lung cancer and an Orphan Drug for two autoimmune neurologic diseases. Trethera is developing TRE-515 for use as a monotherapy or in combination to precisely target a metabolic vulnerability in cancer and autoimmune diseases, with the goal of transforming outcomes for patients.

For more information, please visit us at trethera.com or e-mail Investor Relations at ir@trethera.com. You can also follow Trethera on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Trethera believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Although Trethera has a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, Trethera cautions that such statements are based on current expectations about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to medical and scientific research, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Trethera’s control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the extent to which development of any novel cancer therapies or therapies for autoimmune diseases succeeds; whether Trethera would obtain the necessary regulatory approvals to commence additional human trials or commercialize TRE-515 or any novel therapies resulting from such research; Trethera successfully implementing its growth strategy, including that relating to its disease therapies; changes in economic conditions; competition; and risks and uncertainties applicable to the business of Trethera. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Trethera does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abfd1757-3de5-4b0f-accf-980806e50a69