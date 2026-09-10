Trethera Congratulates Board Director Dr. Timothy R. Donahue on Appointment to Senior Leadership Roles at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trethera Corporation (“Trethera”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today congratulated Board Director Timothy “Tim” Donahue, MD, on his appointment as Chair of the Department of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine and Surgeon-in-Chief at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City.

Dr. Donahue is a distinguished surgeon-scientist specializing in pancreatic cancer and translational oncology. He was recruited from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, where he held multiple senior leadership roles, including Executive Vice Chair of the Department of Surgery, Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology, and Medical Director for Cancer Services across UCLA Health.



Tim Donahue, MD



“Tim’s appointment to one of the nation’s most visible academic surgical leadership roles reflects the clinical judgment, scientific rigor, and institution-building leadership he has demonstrated throughout his career,” said Dr. Ken Schultz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trethera. “We are honored to have Tim’s guidance on our Board as Trethera advances TRE-515 and develops first-in-class therapies for patients with cancer and immune-mediated diseases.”

At Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Dr. Donahue will lead surgical programs spanning patient care, research, education, multidisciplinary clinical care, and translational innovation. His leadership has centered on building multidisciplinary programs that align clinical care, research, and education around the needs of patients—an approach closely aligned with Trethera’s mission to translate scientific discovery into meaningful therapeutic advances.

Dr. Donahue has authored more than 150 publications, served as principal investigator on more than 20 research grants, and maintained longstanding NIH support. He has also held national leadership roles, including President of the Society of University Surgeons and Chair of the Surgical Research Committee for the American College of Surgeons.

“Tim represents exactly the type of leader we value at Trethera—an accomplished clinician, translational scientist, and strategist who understands how to move promising science toward meaningful patient impact,” added Dr. Schultz. “His continued service on Trethera’s Board strengthens our ability to think rigorously about oncology development, clinical strategy, and the broader mission of improving outcomes for patients.”

About Trethera

Trethera is a clinical stage, privately held, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering the development of novel treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancers. Founded by prominent UCLA scientists, Trethera is led by experienced management and board members. Trethera's innovative approach to targeting nucleotide metabolism led to the development of TRE-515, an orally administered capsule. TRE-515 is a first-in-class clinical stage drug that inhibits deoxycytidine kinase (dCK), the rate-limiting enzyme in the nucleoside salvage pathway, one of two biosynthetic pathways that generate DNA precursors. It is believed that some forms of cancer may be preferentially dependent on the salvage pathway to support tumor growth, and certain autoimmune diseases might also respond to TRE-515 treatment. The FDA has designated TRE-515 a Fast Track drug for prostate cancer and an Orphan Drug for two autoimmune neurologic diseases. Trethera is developing TRE-515 for use as a monotherapy or in combination to precisely target a metabolic vulnerability of cancer or autoimmune diseases that will transform outcomes for patients.

For more information, please visit us at trethera.com or e-mail Investor Relations at ir@trethera.com. You can also follow Trethera on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Trethera believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Although Trethera has a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, Trethera cautions that such statements are based on current expectations about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to medical and scientific research, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Trethera’s control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the extent to which development of any novel cancer therapies or therapies for autoimmune diseases succeeds; whether Trethera would obtain the necessary regulatory approvals to commence human trials or commercialize TRE-515 or any novel therapies resulting from such research; Trethera successfully implementing its growth strategy, including that relating to its disease therapies; changes in economic conditions; competition; and risks and uncertainties applicable to the business of Trethera. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Trethera does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16a4d45d-35b8-407a-9e3f-1febf6e598ef