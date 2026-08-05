Travere Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Strong FSGS launch and continued IgAN growth drive robust FILSPARI demand; 2,012 new PSFs received during the second quarter

U.S. net product sales of FILSPARI grew 96% year-over-year to $141 million

Enrollment of pegtibatinase Phase 3 HARMONY Study in HCU continues; Topline data expected in 2H 2027

In-licensing of civorebrutinib expands long-term growth opportunities in multiple immune-mediated rare kidney diseases

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTX) today reported its second quarter 2026 financial results and provided a corporate update.

“With an exceptional second quarter, Travere has entered a new chapter of near- and long-term growth,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “Our performance reflects the strength of the company we are building and the disciplined execution of our teams as we continue to deliver on our strategy. During the quarter, we made meaningful progress across each of our strategic growth pillars, driving continued commercial momentum for FILSPARI, including a promising early launch in FSGS and continued strength in IgA nephropathy, as well as advancing our pegtibatinase program toward its pivotal Phase 3 readout and expanding our rare kidney disease pipeline through the addition of civorebrutinib. Together, these strengthen the durability of our growth profile, diversify our pipeline and reinforce our commitment to delivering meaningful new therapies for people living with rare diseases.”

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

U.S. net product sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $161.4 million, compared to $94.8 million for the same period in 2025. U.S. net product sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were $285.8 million, compared to $170.7 million for the same period in 2025.

U.S. net product sales of FILSPARI totaled $141.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, representing 96% growth year-over-year. U.S. net product sales of FILSPARI for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were $246.2 million, representing 93% growth year-over-year.

The first months of the FSGS launch and continued growth in IgAN resulted in 2,012 new patient start forms (PSFs) received during the second quarter of 2026.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were $60.3 million, compared to $49.4 million for the same period in 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, R&D expenses were $117.4 million, compared to $96.3 million for the same period in 2025. The increase is primarily attributable to advancement of the Phase 3 HARMONY Study and manufacturing of pegtibatinase for classical HCU.

On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, R&D expenses were $53.4 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $105.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $45.4 million and $87.5 for the same periods in 2025, respectively.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were $96.1 million, compared to $62.6 million for the same period in 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, SG&A expenses were $176.4 million, compared to $123.0 million for the same period in 2025. The difference is largely attributable to commercial investments supporting the recent launch of FILSPARI in FSGS, as well as ongoing commercialization efforts in IgAN.

On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, SG&A expenses were $80.8 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $150.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $55.5 million and $108.8 for the same periods in 2025, respectively.

Total other expense, net for the second quarter of 2026 was $39.0 million, compared to $0.1 million for the same period in 2025. Total other expense, net for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $38.8 million, compared to total other income, net of $1.4 million for the same period in 2025. The difference is largely attributable to a recognized inducement expense of $40.0 million related to 2029 convertible note repurchases completed in the second quarter of 2026.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2026 was $34.8 million, or $0.37 per basic share, compared to $12.8 million, or $0.14 per basic share for the same period in 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net loss was $71.9 million, compared to $54.0 million for the same period in 2025.

On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, net loss for the second quarter of 2026 was $9.0 million, or $0.10 per basic share, compared to a net income of $11.9 million, or $0.13 per basic share for the same period in 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, non-GAAP net loss was $4.8 million, compared to $5.0 million for the same period in 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $489.2 million. This includes net cash proceeds of approximately $158 million from the Company’s convertible note transactions in May 2026, in which $525 million of 0.5% convertible notes due 2032 were issued and approximately $221 million of the Company’s $316 million 2.25% convertible notes due 2029 were repurchased. In July 2026, the Company made a $112.5 million upfront cash payment to Everest Medicines following the closing of the civorebrutinib in-licensing transaction.

Program Updates

FILSPARI® (sparsentan) – IgA Nephropathy (IgAN)

The SPARX Study evaluating FILSPARI in post-transplant patients with recurrent IgAN or FSGS has completed enrollment, with data presentations anticipated in 2027.

In May 2026, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 19/253,088, titled “Biphenyl Sulfonamide Compounds for the Treatment of Kidney Diseases or Disorders,” directed to certain methods of using FILSPARI in IgA nephropathy. Upon issuance, the patent is expected to provide U.S. patent coverage for certain methods of using sparsentan in IgA nephropathy into October 2037.

In June 2026, the Company’s partner, Chugai Pharmaceutical, submitted a New Drug Application for sparsentan in Japan. Travere remains eligible to receive milestone payments related to the sparsentan regulatory process and net sales achievements in licensed territories, as well as tiered royalties.

FILSPARI® (sparsentan) – Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)

In April 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved FILSPARI to reduce proteinuria in adult and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older with FSGS without nephrotic syndrome. FILSPARI is the first and only FDA-approved medicine for FSGS, with an estimated addressable population in the U.S. of more than 30,000 patients without nephrotic syndrome.

At the 63rd European Renal Association (ERA) 2026 Congress, Travere presented long-term results from the ongoing Phase 3 DUPLEX Study open-label extension (OLE). Patients who initiated FILSPARI in the double-blind period and remained on therapy in the OLE maintained durable reductions in proteinuria, resulting in further achievement of clinically meaningful low proteinuria thresholds over time. Patients who transitioned from active control maximum labeled dose irbesartan to FILSPARI at the start of the OLE experienced rapid and sustained reductions in proteinuria similar to those who initiated FILSPARI at the beginning of the double-blind period.

In 2H 2026, the Company plans to initiate a Phase 4, open-label, single-arm, multi-center study to further evaluate the efficacy and safety of FILSPARI in adult and pediatric patients of African ancestry with FSGS and at high risk of disease progression (SPARLIGHT).

Pegtibatinase (TVT-058) – Classical Homocystinuria (HCU)

The Company is continuing to enroll new patients in the pivotal Phase 3 HARMONY Study, with topline data anticipated in 2H 2027.

The HARMONY Study is expected to enroll approximately 70 patients aged 12 to 65 with plasma total homocysteine (tHcy) levels ≥50 µM. The primary endpoint is change from baseline in plasma tHcy levels, averaged across weeks 6 through 12, in patients receiving pegtibatinase compared with those receiving placebo, with durability of response through Week 24 as a key secondary endpoint.

Pegtibatinase has the potential to become the first and only disease-modifying therapy for people living with HCU.

Civorebrutinib (EVER001) – Primary Membranous Nephropathy (pMN) and Other Renal Indications

In July 2026, the Company closed an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with Everest Medicines for civorebrutinib (also known as EVER001), an investigational, potential best-in-class oral, covalent reversible Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, obtaining rights in the U.S. and global markets excluding Greater China and certain countries in East and Southeast Asia.

Civorebrutinib has the potential to serve as a pipeline-in-a-product across multiple immune-mediated kidney diseases. Travere plans to investigate civorebrutinib in pMN, immune-mediated FSGS and minimal change disease (MCD), with the potential for additional indications. These diseases share immune-mediated mechanisms that can lead to glomerular damage, resulting in proteinuria and impaired kidney function that may ultimately require dialysis or transplant. Civorebrutinib may also broaden future treatment approaches in FSGS, where both nephroprotective and targeted immune control approaches may play important roles.

Civorebrutinib represents a strategic and complementary addition to Travere’s rare kidney disease portfolio.

Conference Call Information

Travere Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast today, August 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss company updates and second quarter 2026 financial results. To participate in the conference call, dial +1 (800) 715-9871 (U.S.) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (International), conference ID 7357374 shortly before 4:30 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Travere’s financial results and guidance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP adjusted financial measures in this press release and the accompanying tables. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in understanding its past financial performance and potential future results. They are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Travere’s management regularly uses these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. In addition, Travere believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures enhances the ability of investors to compare its results from period to period and allows for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics the Company uses in making operating decisions.

Investors should note that these non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that these non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. In addition, from time to time in the future the Company may exclude other items, or cease to exclude items that it has historically excluded, for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures; because of the non-standardized definitions, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by the Company in this press release and the accompanying tables may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by the Company’s competitors and other companies.

As used in this press release, (i) the historical non-GAAP net income (loss) measures exclude from GAAP net income (loss), as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, amortization and depreciation expense, and income tax; (ii) the historical non-GAAP SG&A expense measures exclude from GAAP SG&A expenses, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, and amortization and depreciation expense; (iii) the historical non-GAAP R&D expense measures exclude from GAAP R&D expenses, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, and amortization and depreciation expense; (iv) royalty expense excludes amortization of capitalized royalties and milestone payments associated with intangible assets accounted for under the cost accumulation model. Under the cost accumulation model, the Company records royalties based on the net sales for the period and milestones when earned from licensing agreements as an increase in the cost basis of the intangible asset. These capitalized amounts are subsequently amortized over the remaining useful life of the intangible asset.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

FILSPARI® (sparsentan) U.S. Indication

FILSPARI® (sparsentan) is indicated:

To slow kidney function decline in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) who are at risk for disease progression.

To reduce proteinuria in adult and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) without nephrotic syndrome.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOXED WARNING: HEPATOTOXICITY AND EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY

Because of the risk of hepatotoxicity, FILSPARI is available only through a restricted program called the FILSPARI REMS. Under the FILSPARI REMS, prescribers, patients and pharmacies must enroll in the program.

Hepatotoxicity

Some Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs) have caused elevations of aminotransferases, hepatotoxicity, and liver failure. In clinical studies, elevations in aminotransferases (ALT or AST) of at least 3-times the Upper Limit of Normal (ULN) have been observed in up to 3.5% of FILSPARI-treated patients, including cases confirmed with rechallenge.

Measure transaminases and bilirubin before initiating treatment and then every 3 months during treatment. Interrupt treatment and closely monitor patients who develop aminotransferase elevations more than 3x ULN.

FILSPARI should generally be avoided in patients with elevated aminotransferases (>3x ULN) at baseline because monitoring for hepatotoxicity may be more difficult and these patients may be at increased risk for serious hepatotoxicity.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

FILSPARI is contraindicated for use during pregnancy because it may cause fetal harm if used by pregnant patients. Therefore, in patients who can become pregnant, exclude pregnancy prior to initiation of FILSPARI. Advise use of effective contraception before the initiation of treatment, during treatment, and for two weeks after discontinuation of treatment with FILSPARI. When pregnancy is detected, discontinue FILSPARI as soon as possible.

Contraindications

FILSPARI is contraindicated in patients who are pregnant. Do not coadminister FILSPARI with angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), ERAs, or aliskiren.

Warnings and Precautions

Hepatotoxicity: Elevations in ALT or AST of at least 3-fold ULN have been observed in up to 3.5% of FILSPARI-treated patients, including cases confirmed with rechallenge. While no concurrent elevations in bilirubin >2-times ULN or cases of liver failure were observed in FILSPARI-treated patients in clinical trials, some ERAs have caused elevations of aminotransferases, hepatotoxicity, and liver failure. To reduce the risk of potential serious hepatotoxicity, measure serum aminotransferase levels and total bilirubin prior to initiation of treatment and then every 3 months during treatment.



Advise patients with symptoms suggesting hepatotoxicity (nausea, vomiting, right upper quadrant pain, fatigue, anorexia, jaundice, dark urine, fever, or itching) to immediately stop treatment with FILSPARI and seek medical attention. If aminotransferase levels are abnormal at any time during treatment, interrupt FILSPARI and monitor as recommended.



Consider re-initiation of FILSPARI only when hepatic enzyme levels and bilirubin return to pretreatment values and only in patients who have not experienced clinical symptoms of hepatotoxicity. Avoid initiation of FILSPARI in patients with elevated aminotransferases (>3x ULN) because monitoring hepatotoxicity in these patients may be more difficult and these patients may be at increased risk for serious hepatotoxicity.

FILSPARI REMS: Due to the risk of hepatotoxicity, FILSPARI is available only through a restricted program called the FILSPARI REMS. Prescribers, patients, and pharmacies must be enrolled in the REMS program and comply with all requirements ( www.filsparirems.com

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on data from animal reproduction studies, FILSPARI may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant patient and is contraindicated during pregnancy. The available human data for ERAs do not establish the presence or absence of fetal harm related to the use of FILSPARI. Counsel patients who can become pregnant of the potential risk to a fetus. Exclude pregnancy before initiating treatment with FILSPARI. Advise patients who can become pregnant to use effective contraception prior to initiation of treatment, during treatment, and for two weeks after discontinuation of treatment with FILSPARI. Advise pre-pubertal females and/or their guardian(s) of the fetal risk and the need to use effective contraception once they reach reproductive potential. When pregnancy is detected, discontinue FILSPARI as soon as possible.

Hypotension: Hypotension has been observed in patients treated with ARBs and ERAs and was observed in FILSPARI clinical studies. There was a greater incidence of hypotension-associated adverse events, some serious, including dizziness, in patients treated with FILSPARI compared to irbesartan. In patients at risk for hypotension, consider eliminating or adjusting other antihypertensive medications and maintaining appropriate volume status. If hypotension develops, despite elimination or reduction of other antihypertensive medications, consider a dose reduction or dose interruption of FILSPARI. A transient hypotensive response is not a contraindication to further dosing of FILSPARI, which can be given once blood pressure has stabilized.

Acute Kidney Injury: Monitor kidney function periodically. Drugs that inhibit the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) can cause kidney injury. Patients whose kidney function may depend in part on the activity of the RAS (e.g., patients with renal artery stenosis, chronic kidney disease, severe congestive heart failure, or volume depletion) may be at particular risk of developing acute kidney injury on FILSPARI. Consider withholding or discontinuing therapy in patients who develop a clinically significant decrease in kidney function while on FILSPARI.

Hyperkalemia: Monitor serum potassium periodically and treat appropriately. Patients with advanced kidney disease, taking concomitant potassium-increasing drugs (e.g., potassium supplements, potassium-sparing diuretics), or using potassium-containing salt substitutes are at increased risk for developing hyperkalemia. Dosage reduction or discontinuation of FILSPARI may be required.

Fluid Retention: Fluid retention may occur with ERAs and has been observed in clinical studies with FILSPARI. FILSPARI has not been evaluated in patients with heart failure. If clinically significant fluid retention develops, evaluate the patient to determine the cause and the potential need to initiate or modify the dose of diuretic treatment then consider modifying the dose of FILSPARI.

Adverse Reactions

IgAN patients receiving FILSPARI: The most common adverse reactions (≥5%) are hyperkalemia, hypotension (including orthostatic hypotension), peripheral edema, dizziness, anemia, and acute kidney injury.

FSGS patients receiving FILSPARI: The most common adverse reactions (≥5%) are peripheral edema, hypotension (including orthostatic hypotension), hyperkalemia, dizziness, and anemia.

Drug Interactions

Renin-Angiotensin System (RAS) Inhibitors and ERAs: Do not coadminister FILSPARI with ARBs, ERAs, or aliskiren due to increased risks of hypotension, syncope, hyperkalemia, and changes in renal function (including acute renal failure).

Strong and Moderate CYP3A Inhibitors: Avoid concomitant use of FILSPARI with strong CYP3A inhibitors. If a strong CYP3A inhibitor cannot be avoided, interrupt FILSPARI treatment. When resuming treatment with FILSPARI, consider dose titration. Monitor blood pressure, serum potassium, edema, and kidney function regularly when used concomitantly with moderate CYP3A inhibitors. Concomitant use with a strong CYP3A inhibitor increases sparsentan exposure which may increase the risk of FILSPARI adverse reactions.

Strong CYP3A Inducers: Avoid concomitant use with a strong CYP3A inducer. Concomitant use with a strong CYP3A inducer decreases sparsentan exposure which may reduce FILSPARI efficacy.

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Agents (NSAIDs), Including Selective Cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) Inhibitors: Monitor for signs of worsening renal function with concomitant use with NSAIDs (including selective COX-2 inhibitors). In patients with volume depletion (including those on diuretic therapy) or with impaired kidney function, concomitant use of NSAIDs (including selective COX-2 inhibitors) with drugs that antagonize the angiotensin II receptor may result in deterioration of kidney function, including possible kidney failure. These effects are usually reversible.

CYP2B6, 2C9, and 2C19 Substrates: Monitor for efficacy of concurrently administered CYP2B6, 2C9, and 2C19 substrates and consider dosage adjustment in accordance with the Prescribing Information. Sparsentan is a weak inducer of CYP2B6 and 2C9, and a moderate inducer of 2C19. Sparsentan decreases exposure of these substrates, which may reduce efficacy related to these substrates.

P-gp Substrates: Monitor for adverse reactions and consider dose reduction of P-gp substrates with narrow therapeutic indices when co-administered with FILSPARI. FILSPARI is a weak P-gp inhibitor and may increase plasma concentrations of P-gp substrate drugs.

Agents Increasing Serum Potassium: Monitor serum potassium frequently in patients treated with FILSPARI and other agents that increase serum potassium. Concomitant use of FILSPARI with potassium-sparing diuretics, potassium supplements, potassium-containing salt substitutes, or other drugs that raise serum potassium levels may result in hyperkalemia.

Investors:

888-969-7879

ir@travere.com

Media:

888-969-7879

mediarelations@travere.com