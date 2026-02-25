Transpire Bio Strengthens its Leadership Team with Appointment of LaDuane Clifton as Chief Financial Officer

SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transpire Bio Inc., an integrated clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled therapeutics for pulmonary and systemic diseases, today announced the appointment of R. LaDuane Clifton as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“As Transpire Bio continues to progress from a clinical-stage to commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, we are aligning our leadership structure to support the next phase of our growth,” said Dr. Xian-Ming Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of Transpire Bio. “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Clifton as Chief Financial Officer. He brings extensive public company, global finance, and operations leadership experience.”

In addition to his public company and global finance experience, Mr. Clifton has broad experience in biopharmaceutical development and commercialization, as well as manufacturing, managed care contracting, compliance, investor relations, and business development.

“I am honored to join Transpire Bio as Chief Financial Officer and look forward to supporting the company’s corporate priorities as it continues to grow; it is exciting to be a part of this very talented leadership team,” said Mr. Clifton, Chief Financial Officer of Transpire Bio.

Prior to joining Transpire Bio, Mr. Clifton served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVRA), a commercial-stage rare disease therapeutics company. He previously held senior finance leadership roles, including Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, and Treasurer of The LGL Group, Inc., and Chief Financial Officer of a21, Inc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Clifton was an auditor at KPMG LLP, and held finance and healthcare contracting roles at Aetna, Inc.

About Transpire Bio Inc.

Transpire Bio Inc. is an integrated, US-based, revenue-generating, clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. Transpire Bio harnesses its inhaled drug delivery expertise to improve patients’ lives by expanding access to important therapies and developing treatments for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio has developed multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry-powder inhalers and soft-mist inhalers. Apart from advancing its innovative assets to clinical stages, Transpire Bio has also made significant progress in developing its complex generic pipeline, being the first company to have filed two Abbreviated New Drug Applications using Breo Ellipta and Trelegy Ellipta as the Reference Listed Drugs. For more information, please visit www.transpirebio.com .

Contacts:

Corporate

info@transpirebio.com

+1 954.908.2233