Press Releases

TransMedics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

February 14, 2025 | 
1 min read

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart and liver failure, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after market close on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The TransMedics management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 481-2832 for domestic callers or (412) 317-1852 for international callers and ask to be joined into the TransMedics call. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com/.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world’s leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:

Brian Johnston

Laine Morgan

332-895-3222

Investors@transmedics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedics-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-financial-results-on-february-27-2025-302376124.html

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.

Massachusetts Earnings
