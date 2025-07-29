SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

TransMedics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

July 29, 2025 
1 min read

ANDOVER, Mass., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that members of the management team will present at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference at the InterContinental Boston Hotel. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com/. The Company's standard investor presentation is also available through this link.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

