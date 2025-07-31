TransMedics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ANDOVER, Mass., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Recent Highlights

Total revenue of $157.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, a 38% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024

in the second quarter of 2025, a 38% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024 Generated net income of $34.9 million or $0.92 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2025

or per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2025 Received conditional Investigations Device Exemption (IDE) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to initiate the Next-Gen OCS ™ Lung trial

Lung trial Launched first-in-class OCS NOP digital ecosystem, NOP ACCESS ™ , across major NOP ™ transplant programs across the U.S.

, across major NOP transplant programs across the U.S. Raising full year 2025 revenue guidance to $585 million to $605 million

"We are proud to report another strong quarter, marked by profitable year-over-year revenue growth of 38%. Our consistent performance across all areas of the business reflects the successful execution of our strategy, the differentiated value our OCS and NOP platforms, and our unique leadership position in the transplant market," said Waleed Hassanein, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, we are confident in our strategy and remain laser focused on achieving and surpassing the target of 10,000 US NOP transplants in 2028, while ramping up investments to drive the next several waves of growth aimed at delivering significant top-and bottom-line growth for our business."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Total revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $157.4 million, a 38% increase compared to $114.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was due primarily to the increase in utilization of the Organ Care System ("OCS"), primarily in Liver and Heart through the National OCS Program ("NOP") and related NOP service revenue fueled by the continued expansion and utilization of our aviation fleet.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 61% consistent with the second quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $60.0 million, compared to $56.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by increased research and development investment as well as investment throughout the organization to support the growth of the company. Second quarter operating expenses in 2025 included $9.0 million of stock compensation expense compared to $7.3 million of stock compensation expense in the second quarter of 2024.

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $34.9 million, 22% of revenue, compared to net income of $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Cash was $400.6 million as of June 30, 2025.

2025 Financial Outlook



TransMedics is raising its full year 2025 revenue guidance to be in the range of $585 million to $605 million, which represents 35% growth at the midpoint compared to the company's prior year revenue. TransMedics' full year 2025 revenue guidance as reported on May 8, 2025 was previously in the range of $565 million to $585 million.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.



TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including, among other things, future results and events, including financial guidance and projected estimates, and statements about our strategy, our focus on achieving and surpassing the target of 10,000 US NOP transplants in 2028, investments to drive waves of growth, and financial and business growth. For this purpose, all statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "could," "target," "predict," "seek" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our management cannot predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the fluctuation of our financial results from quarter to quarter; our ability to attract, train, and retain key personnel; our existing and any future indebtedness, including our ability to comply with affirmative and negative covenants under our credit agreements to which we will remain subject until maturity; our ability to sustain profitability; our need to raise additional funding and our ability to obtain it on favorable terms, or at all; our ability to use net operating losses and research and development credit carryforwards; that we have identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting, and that we may identify additional material weaknesses in the future; our dependence on the success of the Organ Care System ("OCS"); our ability to expand access to the OCS through our National OCS Program ("NOP"); our ability to improve the OCS platform, including by developing the next generation of the OCS products or expanding into new indications; our ability to scale our manufacturing and sterilization capabilities to meet increasing demand for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the OCS; our ability to educate patients, surgeons, transplant centers and private and public payors of benefits offered by the OCS; our dependence on a limited number of customers for a significant portion of our revenue; our ability to maintain regulatory approvals or clearances for our OCS products in the United States, the European Union, and other select jurisdictions worldwide; our ability to adequately respond to Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), or other competent authorities, follow-up inquiries in a timely manner; the impact of healthcare policy changes, including recently enacted or potential future legislation reforming the U.S. healthcare system or the FDA; the performance of our third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our use of third parties to transport donor organs and medical personnel for our NOP and our ability to maintain and grow our logistics capabilities to support our NOP to reduce dependence on third party transportation, including by means of attracting, training and retaining pilots, and the acquisition, maintenance or replacement of fixed-wing aircraft for our aviation transportation services or other acquisitions, joint ventures or strategic investments; our ability to maintain Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA") or other regulatory licenses or approvals for our aircraft transportation services; price increases of the components of our products and maintenance, parts and fuel for our aircraft; the timing or results of post-approval studies and any clinical trials for the OCS; our manufacturing, sales, marketing and clinical support capabilities and strategy; attacks against our information technology infrastructure; the economic, political and other risks associated with our foreign operations; our ability to protect, defend, maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights relating to the OCS and avoid allegations that our products or services infringe, misappropriate or otherwise violate the intellectual property rights of third parties; the pricing of the OCS, as well as the reimbursement coverage for the OCS in the United States and internationally; regulatory developments in the United States, European Union and other jurisdictions; the extent and success of competing products or procedures that are or may become available; our ability to service our 1.50% convertible senior notes, due 2028; the impact of any product recalls or improper use of our products; our estimates regarding revenues, expenses and needs for additional financing; and other factors that may be described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Additional information will be made available in our annual and quarterly reports and other filings that we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and we are not able to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

TransMedics Group, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)











Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,







2025



2024



2025



2024 Revenue:































Net product revenue



$ 96,100



$ 71,732



$ 184,334



$ 133,057 Service revenue



61,270



42,573



116,573



78,098 Total revenue



157,370



114,305



300,907



211,155 Cost of revenue:































Cost of net product revenue



19,421



14,470



35,733



28,554 Cost of service revenue



41,360



30,574



80,357



53,378 Total cost of revenue



60,781



45,044



116,090



81,932 Gross profit



96,589



69,261



184,817



129,223



































Gross margin



61 %



61 %



61 %



61 %



































Operating expenses:































Research, development and clinical trials



15,934



13,858



33,094



25,238 Selling, general and administrative



44,088



42,895



87,713



79,056 Total operating expenses



60,022



56,753



120,807



104,294 Income from operations



36,567



12,508



64,010



24,929 Other income (expense):































Interest expense



(3,476)



(3,623)



(6,937)



(7,221) Interest income and other income (expense), net



3,091



3,268



5,785



6,838 Total other expense, net



(385)



(355)



(1,152)



(383) Income before income taxes



36,182



12,153



62,858



24,546 (Provision) benefit for income taxes



(1,275)



41



(2,269)



(155) Net income



$ 34,907



$ 12,194



$ 60,589



$ 24,391 Net income per share:































Basic



$ 1.03



$ 0.37



$ 1.79



$ 0.74 Diluted



$ 0.92



$ 0.35



$ 1.62



$ 0.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



33,912,669



33,119,514



33,817,664



32,939,852 Diluted



40,558,953



35,288,308



40,238,501



34,983,603

TransMedics Group, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)















June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024 Assets















Current assets:















Cash



$ 400,575



$ 336,650 Accounts receivable



104,851



97,722 Inventory



38,868



46,554 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



13,835



16,290 Total current assets



558,129



497,216 Property, plant and equipment, net



312,255



285,970 Operating lease right-of-use assets



5,818



6,481 Restricted cash



500



500 Goodwill



11,549



11,549 Acquired intangible assets, net



2,050



2,152 Other non-current assets



221



208 Total assets



$ 890,522



$ 804,076 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable



$ 9,539



$ 10,292 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



42,490



45,152 Deferred revenue



1,570



1,742 Operating lease liabilities



3,021



2,727 Total current liabilities



56,620



59,913 Convertible senior notes, net



451,364



449,939 Long-term debt, net



59,525



59,372 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



4,912



6,249 Total liabilities



572,421



575,473 Total stockholders' equity



318,101



228,603 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 890,522



$ 804,076

