TransCode Therapeutics Announces Leadership Transition

Tom Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer, Announces his Retirement

John Tattory, to become Interim Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ), a clinical stage company pioneering immuno-oncology and RNA for the treatment of high risk and advanced cancer, today announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer, Tom Fitzgerald. Mr. Fitzgerald has served as the Chief Financial Officer of TransCode Therapeutics since July 2018, during which time he helped lead the company through its initial public offering, the launch of its clinical program for lead product candidate, TTX-MC138, and most recently its acquisition of Polynoma and license agreement with Oncolytics in order to broaden the company's pipeline of innovative oncology product candidates.

Philippe P. Calais, Ph.D, Chairman of the Board and CEO said: "On behalf of the Board, I wish to thank Tom for his many years of dedicated service to the company and its key stakeholders, starting all the way back when TransCode was a small, discovery stage company with limited resources but outsized ambitions. Since the earliest days of the company Tom has worked tirelessly to keep us funded and on track, all so that we might have the opportunity to bring life-changing therapeutics to those cancer patients who need it most. We wish Tom every happiness in his well-earned retirement."

Mr. Fitzgerald will resign as Chief Financial Officer and as a director of the company, effective immediately, after which he will continue to provide transition services to the company.

John Tattory, will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. John is a senior executive with over 25 years of financial and operational management and leadership, including directing U.S. and international financial operations, strategic transactions, licensing and collaboration arrangements, and equity and debt financings for private and publicly traded pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies from development stage through commercialization. He started his career at Ernst &Young LLP, then became Finance Director at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Tyco International. He was Chief Financial Officer of Cerapedics, Inc. and Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: WINT). Currently, John is a Managing Director at Stout Risius Ross, LLC, a global advisory firm, where he provides Consulting CFO services primarily to privately held life science companies. His broad expertise includes raising capital and investor relations (buyside & sellside), financial planning and analysis, and public financial reporting and accounting.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics is an immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapy company with a focus on treating advanced malignancy. The Company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors that overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode has a portfolio of other first-in-class therapeutic candidates designed to mobilize the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements concerning the above-described leadership transition and the potential of the company's product candidates. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with drug discovery and development; the risk that the results of clinical trials will not be consistent with TransCode's preclinical studies or expectations or with results from previous clinical trials; risks associated with the conduct of clinical trials; risks associated with TransCode's financial condition and its need to obtain additional funding to support its business activities, including TransCode's ability to continue as a going concern; risks associated with the timing and outcome of TransCode's planned regulatory submissions; risks associated with obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property; risks associated with TransCode's ability to enforce its patents against infringers and defend its patent portfolio against challenges from third parties; risks of competition from other companies developing products for similar uses; risks associated with TransCode's dependence on third parties; and risks associated with geopolitical events and pandemics. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause TransCode's actual results to differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in TransCode's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in any subsequent TransCode filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this release; TransCode undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

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SOURCE TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.