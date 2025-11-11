TransCelerate Amplifies Global Impact at 2025 Industry Conferences

Organization Driving Innovation in Clinical Trials R&D Across Asia, Europe, and the Americas

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransCelerate BioPharma (TransCelerate), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health of people around the world by accelerating and simplifying clinical research, today announced highlights from its recent participation in major 2025 global industry conferences, underscoring its growing impact and commitment to advancing collaboration and innovation across the global pharma R&D community.

Throughout 2025, TransCelerate leaders have been invited to present at nearly 30 key events across Asia, Europe, and the Americas – including DIA Asia, DIA Singapore, DIA Japan, SCOPE Europe, DIA Latin America, DIA Canada,SCOPE Summit and the DIA Global Annual Meeting – reflecting the organization's expanding international footprint and continued influence in shaping the future of clinical research.

Through dozens of presentations and panel discussions, TransCelerate and its member company contributors have shared insights and progress on initiatives designed to modernize clinical research, reduce patient and site burden, strengthen regulatory alignment, and catalyze collaboration across the life sciences industry.

Key discussion topics included:

Digital Data Flow (DDF): Accelerating digital protocol adoption to streamline trial startup and enable data reuse.

Accelerating digital protocol adoption to streamline trial startup and enable data reuse. Optimizing Data Collection: Highlighting insights from a recent study to explore opportunities to rethink study data collection.

Highlighting insights from a recent study to explore opportunities to rethink study data collection. Integration of Clinical Research and Care: Exploring how clinical trials can be better embedded into routine clinical practice.

Exploring how clinical trials can be better embedded into routine clinical practice. Amplifying the Patient Voice: Elevating patient perspectives in trial design to strengthen inclusivity and relevance.

Elevating patient perspectives in trial design to strengthen inclusivity and relevance. Pharmacovigilance Modernization: Building multi-stakeholder collaborations to modernize patient safety reporting.

"TransCelerate was founded to drive progress in simplifying and accelerating clinical research so patients can access innovation sooner – in ways no single company could achieve alone," said Janice Chang, CEO of TransCelerate. "As our work deepens across regions, it's critical to engage in-person and in-market across the R&D landscape. These conferences provide an essential opportunity to share what's working, listen with intention, and continue to build a more inclusive, efficient, and connected clinical research ecosystem."

For more information on TransCelerate's global initiatives and upcoming activities, visit www.transceleratebiopharmainc.com .

About TransCelerate BioPharma Inc.



TransCelerate BioPharma (TransCelerate) is a nonprofit organization that fosters collaboration across the global biopharmaceutical research and development community to simplify clinical trials and help bring new treatments to patients faster, safer, and more efficiently. Headquartered in the Philadelphia area, TransCelerate has 20 member companies and a robust portfolio of initiatives focused on transforming connectivity, enabling information sharing and reuse, and driving innovative trial designs. For more information, please visit transceleratebiopharmainc.com .

