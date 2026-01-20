Transcat to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leader in test measurement, control and calibration, announced that it will release its results for the third quarter fiscal year 2026 ended December 27, 2025 after the close of financial markets on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Transcat President and Chief Executive Officer Lee Rudow and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Barbato will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Conference Call

Tuesday, February 3, 2026

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in – Toll-Free US / Canada: 1-800-267-6316

Dial-in – Toll / International: 1-203-518-9783

Conference ID: TRANSCAT (THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY)

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1747104&tp_key=50f6c5b76f

A telephonic replay will be available from 8:30 p.m. ET on the day of the conference call through Tuesday, February 17, 2026. To listen to the archived call, dial 1-844-512-2921 from the US or Canada, or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and enter conference ID number 11160649 or access the webcast replay at https://www.transcat.com/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and pipette services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Ireland. In addition, Transcat operates calibration labs in imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise, and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage its strong brand and unique value proposition that includes its comprehensive instrument service capabilities, Cost, Control and Optimizations services, and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model. More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and thus are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions and predictions of future events and are identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “focus,” “future,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “strategy,” “will,” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events or developments that Transcat expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to CEO succession and leadership continuity, growth strategy, market position, and outlook are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in Transcat’s Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled “Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the Company’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, correct or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

