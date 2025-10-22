Transcat to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, November 3, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leader in test, measurement, control and calibration, announced that it will release its results for the second quarter fiscal year 2026 ended September 27, 2025 after the close of financial markets on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Transcat President and Chief Executive Officer Lee Rudow and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Barbato will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 3, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Conference Call

Monday, November 3, 2025

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in – Toll-Free US / Canada: 1-800-225-9448

Dial-in – Toll / International: 1-203-518-9708

Conference ID: TRANSCAT (THIS CONFERENCE ID WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY)

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1738343&tp_key=f23bde3eca

A telephonic replay will be available from 8:30 p.m. ET on the day of the conference call through Monday, November 10, 2025. To listen to the archived call, dial 1-844-512-2921 from the US or Canada, or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and enter conference ID number 11160191 or access the webcast replay at https://www.transcat.com/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and pipette services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Ireland. In addition, Transcat operates calibration labs in imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise, and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage its strong brand and unique value proposition that includes its comprehensive instrument service capabilities, Cost, Control and Optimizations services, and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model. More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.

