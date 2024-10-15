Tourmaline Bio to Host Expert Webinar on Human Genetic Validation for IL-6 Inhibition in Cardiovascular Disease with Dr. Dipender Gill on Friday, November 1, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Tourmaline) (NASDAQ: TRML), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing transformative medicines to dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases, announced today that it will host a webinar, Understanding the Genetic Validation for IL-6 Inhibition in Cardiovascular Disease, featuring Dr. Dipender Gill, CEO and Founder of Sequoia Genetics. The webinar will be held on Friday, November 1, at 9:30 AM ET and will explore the latest advancements in leveraging human genetics to inform therapeutic strategies targeting IL-6 signaling pathways.



Dr. Gill, a leader in leveraging human genetic evidence to inform drug discovery and development, will share how human genetic insights are advancing IL-6 inhibition strategies and guiding new approaches for treating high-risk cardiovascular patients. With over 250 published papers and significant contributions to Mendelian randomization research, Dr. Gill is recognized as a leading voice in translating genetic data into actionable therapeutic strategies. As cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality globally1, there is an increasing need for innovative approaches that go beyond traditional treatments. This webinar will explore how these advancements are reshaping the understanding of cardiovascular disease biology and opening avenues for more precise, targeted treatments.

A replay will be archived on the Tourmaline Bio website following the event.

A replay will be archived on the Tourmaline Bio website following the event.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company driven by its mission to develop transformative medicines that dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. Tourmaline’s lead asset is pacibekitug (also referred to as TOUR006).

For more information about Tourmaline Bio, please visit https://www.tourmalinebio.com

About Sequoia Genetics

Sequoia Genetics is a private limited company that works with investors, pharma and biotech by performing research that leverages genetic data to help inform drug discovery and development.

For more information on Sequoia Genetics, please visit https://sequoiagenetics.com/

1 Di Cesare M, Perel P, Taylor S, Kabudula C, Bixby H, Gaziano TA, McGhie DV, Mwangi J, Pervan B, Narula J, Pineiro D, Pinto FJ. The Heart of the World. Glob Heart. 2024 Jan 25;19(1):11. doi: 10.5334/gh.1288. PMID: 38273998; PMCID: PMC10809869.